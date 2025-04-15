Motivated by helping others and shaping a better future for children: Fujitsu Global

A calling to help others

I have two primary reasons to want to pursue a career in R&D. First, I believe that my way of thinking and acting is well suited for this area. Since my childhood I have enjoyed thinking at my own pace, using my imagination and creating things. I love drawing and have always kept a small notebook and pen to my bed to draw my own manga before bedtime, let my imagination walk wild. I also enjoy the freedom of putting together music on the piano. The work of research and development, where time is spent on creating something new, feels like a perfect fit for my personality.

In my youth I pulled a comic that told the story of a hero who fought a powerful boss and sought to conquer every phase.

Secondly, I have a strong desire to use my knowledge to help people. Although I once believed that only doctors and medical professionals could be involved in health care, I learned that I could contribute to medicine from an engineering perspective, which led me to study at the School of Engineering Science. At the university I did research into the data series of human heart rate variability, using signal processing and statistical analysis to estimate and evaluate the function of autonomic nervous systems for clinical applications. The aim was to detect health problems and signs of diseases such as atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure by analyzing heart rate variability data. I have applied my own analytical methods to real data and obtained clinically useful results. This experience enabled me to use my academic knowledge and IT skills to make a potential social contribution through clinical application, which means that my strong desire to work as a researcher.

First obstacles in R&D: a gap between my approach and the needs of doctors

Shortly after I arrived at the company, I was assigned to the R&D of AI-based technology to pick up similar cases of illness. With medical image diagnosis in hospitals and other medical institutions, the spread of a lesion (changes in the body caused by illness) can suggest multiple possible diagnoses. In such cases, doctors first look for a database with images from the past for cases with similar three -dimensional lesion spreads (hereinafter referred to as similar cases). The diagnoses of these similar cases can inform their judgment. However, finding similar cases requires extensive knowledge and experience, and the manual process is time -consuming, making doctors a considerable burden. That is why I started to develop a technology for the collection of similar cases, with the investigation of methods to quantify the three -dimensional spread of lesions.

Initially, however, I lacked medical knowledge about organs (mainly lungs) and lesions, as well as techniques for image processing. My days were filled with studying, about books and articles to acquire knowledge and writing image processing code. I came up with ideas for quantifying the 3D distribution of lesions and managed to implement them with the help of the knowledge and techniques that I had acquired. However, when I showed the results to the doctors of our cooperation investigation, it became clear that there was a gap between my approach and what they needed. Doctors divide the body in the search for similar cases in several regions and carefully observe the spread of the lesion in each region. However, my approach ignored medical knowledge and, however, was completely different from how doctors viewed the images. As a result, I had to start all over again.

Developing technology by reflecting customer insights

This experience taught me the crucial importance of in -depth understanding of the practical realities of the field before formulating ideas, rather than just trusting general knowledge from books and articles or my own assumptions. After that I held countless interviews with doctors and daily conversations with my research leader to refine my ideas. As a result, I have developed a technology that automatically segmenting regions within an organ based on the anatomical structure and then used AI to automatically recognize lesions in every region. This innovative approach combines the perspective of doctors with image analysis and is a technology that is able to perform similar searches, a task that lasted earlier for 50 minutes, in just a few seconds.

In collaboration with Hiroshima University, we have validated the effectiveness of this technology with the help of hundreds of real clinical images. Our findings were presented at international conferences and published in English -language medical journals. We kept a press conference attended by doctors, which resulted in extensive reporting by NHK, newspapers and other media. The technology also received various prizes (including the Electrical Science and Engineering Promotion Award and the ITE Technology Development Award). It is included in our support product of the image diagnosis and is expected to support the future of medical practices in Japan through its use in large hospitals and other facilities. This experience confirmed my belief in the importance of listening to the voices of those on the front lines and to work together to solve problems as a researcher. What is even more important, the successful development of this technology in collaboration with medical professionals has enormously increased my self -confidence.

Contribute to solving social issues by research into improving the accuracy of the prediction

In research I give priority to the satisfactory intellectual curiosity above all. The feeling of “this is interesting” is the biggest motivator for persistent efforts. After I have completed the Image Search Technology Project, I am currently conducting research into improving the accuracy of time series of prediction technology for Fujitsu Business Application Operational Data Management & Analytics Demand Prognosing. This solution focuses on the food stores sector, such as supermarkets, and predicts the number of customers and the sales volume for every store daily and per hour, based on POS data. This makes more efficient store activities, the reduction of food loss and improved energy management. In addition, this time series prediction technology has potential applications in various areas that go beyond the demand forecasts in the food store. In the future, I want to tackle challenges in a wide range of areas, including health care, agriculture, crime prevention and production.

Cherish my time with family

I used to be actively involved in activities such as table tennis and a Capella. I was a member of the Table Tennis Club in Junior High and High School and even continued to play with the Fujitsu Table Tennis Club. During my university years I became a member of a Capella Circle and I participated in various national competitions. Even now I am occasionally invited to perform live with acquaintances, and I even performed in places such as Hokkaido and Hiroshima. However, since having children, my life has become family -oriented. We often go out like a family at the weekend, and I enjoy seeing my children growing. My wife and children love Disney, so we spent New Year's Eve 2024 in Disneyland and had a great time.

We had a great family day in the mall. The children enjoyed their day!

An inherited aspiration

When I was in primary school, we took a family trip to Hawaii. I have terribly seasick. My father, who spoke English fluently, explained the situation to the staff and gave me some medicines, which happily helped me recover. I still vividly remember how reliable and reassuring my father seemed, with the help of his English skills to help me. Now, as a father of two, I want my children to live safely, happily and with hope every day, even when they get older. And I want the world to be a better place to live in. Just as my father helped me then, I want to contribute as a researcher, create innovative technologies with original ideas, regardless of the field, to enrich the future that my children will inherit.