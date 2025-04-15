Sports
Altrincham Tennis Coach Fundraiser serves the court in Kosovo
BBC News
A tennis coach said he was “delighted” to officially open a court in Kosovo after he had spent almost a decade for fundraising for it.
David Bryceland, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, offered himself in 2016 in a summer camp in Replenjeva, in the north of the country and was shocked by the lack of sport.
Since then he said that he collected more than 20,000 for various challenges, including a 24-hour tennis marathon for Manchester Aid to Kosovo (MAK) to help finance what the Kosova Tennis Federation said that the first tennis court of the region was in Plodjeva Peace Park.
The 35-year-old said it had been a “real work of love” and he was honored to make the first serving on the “court for the people”.
Mak said that the opening of the court was a “historic moment”.
It said that the Court would bring Modjeva joy and improve the health and fitness levels of residents.
The charity praised Mr Bryceland for his “colossal fundraising efforts” and said he had been the “catalyst” for an inclusive program of free tennis.
Mak described him as a “champion” in every respect.
The coach at Hale Village Tennis Club and Bowdon Bowling & Lawn Tennis Club said he was inspired to do volunteer work in a summer camp organized by Mak after meeting Saranda Bogujevci when she lived in Greater Manchester.
Mrs. Bogujevci, who was Shot down 16 times and killed six of her familyHas since become a member of parliament in her home country.
Mr Bryceland said: “When I arrived there, I couldn't believe what I saw.
He said: “It was incredible, a really modest experience.
“There was hardly any sport in the summer camp, so I decided to introduce tennis.”
Since then he has returned with a group of volunteers from the Altrincham area and tennis on improvised courts in parking garages, using ropes such as nets and cones to mark the space.
“It was clear that this was not ideal, so I decided to raise money to build a good court,” he said.
“A city like Altrincham has more than six tennis clubs Plus courts in schools, and we are talking about one court throughout North Kosovo.
“You start to appreciate why I felt so moved to do something.
“Every year when we continue, we see the difference that our efforts make to the health and well -being of the children we coach.
“It is so worthwhile and I could no longer be happy that we have finally reached our goal and the court is officially open,” he added.
'Oasis of Joy'
Alice Carroll, who is also a friend of Mrs. Bogujevci, has supported the fundraising efforts of Mr Bryceland through different bureaucracy with different authorities to approve the court.
She said they are now working with the Kosova Tennis Federation to build more courts, a clubhouse and to train a permanent coach.
“We would also like to implement a Twinning program with the clubs in and around Altrincham,” she said.
“This is just the beginning and we hope that one day Wimbledon will welcome his first player from Kosovo,” she added.
Mak added: “Starting with an abandoned Kleipeld and the dream of children displaced by conflicts, the Peace Park has evolved from the most horrible situations to an oasis of joy.”
Jeton Hadrgjonaj, president of the Kosova Tennis Federation said: “This court will be the impulse and inspiration for many children and young people to play … Tennis, to have fun and achieve the best results in it.”
He added Mr. Bryceland, Mrs. Carroll and the rest of the team that is involved in helping Modjeva to get his first tennis court “our friends will remain forever and be part of the history of tennis in Kosova”.
