



LOS ANGELES The UCLA tennis team for men recovered from an early shortage to beat Michigan State 4-1 in Big ten Conference Play in Los Angeles Tennis Center. The UCLA tennis team for men recovered from an early shortage to beat Michigan State 4-1 in Big ten Conference Play in Los Angeles Tennis Center. De Bruins (11-8, 9-2 in Big Ten Play) took control of the game of singles after dropping the Doubles point, with Rudy Quan ” Alexander Hoogmartens ” Emon Van Praise Sels and clincher Aadarsh ​​Tripathi Each contributes to the total in straight sets. The Spartans (14-8, 9-3) took the initial point after the game that the game went at the distance. Working together for the first time in double play, Tripathi and Spencer Johnson Twice the service of Vuk Radjenovic and Danial Rakhmatullayev broke, including for the decisive match on the way to a 6-3 victory over Court 2. The Michigan State Pair or Ozan Baris and Matthew Forbes gave an answer to Court 1, which delivered a 6-2 defeat to Hoogmarens and and Giacomo Revelli . With all eyes at the court 3, Spartans Max Sheldon and Mitchell Sheldon van Loben Sels and Gianluca Ballotta Before 5-4 and held on to first put their team on the scoreboard. Five singles first sets, including a 6-1 display by No. 34 Quan on Court 1, went the way of UCLA. Quan almost duplicated his efforts and finally finished the ninth ranked Ozan Baris 6-1, 6-2. The top 10 victory was Quan's first as brown. He has three straight victories in a row. Rudy Quan Downs de No. 9 player of the nation with a 6-1, 6-2 count on Court 1 and it is all tied up!#Gobruins pic.twitter.com/mnbfeqyiyw UCLA Men's Tennis (@uclatennis) April 13, 2025 Subsequently, his Court No. 87 Van Loben Sels, who brought Johnson and Quan for the team leader with his seventh -arranged singles victory. The latter was a 6-2, 6-4 result about no. 94 Max Sheldon on Court 2 that also represented the eighth straight positive singles decision by Van Loben Sels. He also hit the 20-Win Mark for the season in Singles game. The third consecutive consecutive singles of Hoogmartens Win Team-High 13e of the game with double match came to comeback mode, because the senior Radjenovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 overcurned on the field 4. Then, with brown Kaylan Bigun Serving for his competition at Court 3, no. 113 Tripathi achieved for the third time in 2025. The junior held Mitchell Sheldon 6-4, 6-4 at Hof 5 to seal it. UCLA returns to action Tuesday, when the UC San Diego welcomes in Latc. First Serve is planned at 2 p.m. PT. They then go on the road to complete their regular season with competitions in Wisconsin and Nebraska. Tennis match results

Michigan State vs UCLA

13-4-2025 in Los Angeles, Ca

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #32 UCLA 4, #28 Michigan State 1 Singles competition

1. #34 Rudy Quan (Cuclala) Mart. #9. Yazan But Eris (Mon) 1-1, 6-2

2. #87 Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) Def. #94 Max Sheldon (MSU) 6-2, 6-4

3. Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) Versus #101 Matthew Forbes (MSU) 6-3, 5-4, Unfalacily

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) Def. Vuk Radjenovic (MSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

5. #113 Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) Def. Mitchell Sheldon (MSU) 6-4, 6-4

6. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) vs. Danial Rakhmatullayev (MSU) 7-5, 4-3, unfinished The competition doubles 1. Ozan Baris/Matthew Forbes (MSU) def. Alexander Hoogmartens / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-2

2. Spencer Johnson / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) Def. Vuk Radjenovic/Danial Rakhmatullayev (MSU) 6-3

3. Max Sheldon/Mitchell Sheldon (MSU) def. Gianluca Ballotta / Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) 6-4 Match notes:

Michigan State 14-8; National ranking #28

UCLA 11-8; National ranking #32

Order of finish: Double (2,1,3); Singles (1,2,4.5)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2025/4/13/mens-tennis-records-4-1-win-against-michigan-state The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos