Team Canada achieved the Czech Republic Gast Team 7-1 on Monday at the IIHF World Championship Womens, which took place in Ceske Budejovice. The Canadians bounced back after a heavy 2-1 loss against their old rival USA on Sunday.

The Czech team has a special connection with Team Canada, because Czech head coach Carla Macleod is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner with Team Canada in Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010. And Czech Republic has certainly shown Hockey Women's Women's Tournament.

Canada struck within the first five minutes after playing with a goal from Captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Captain Clutch has earned a point in every match that the Canadians have played so far in the tournament, because she concentrates the not -e stopping first line of Canadas. Jocelyne Larocque and Erin Ambrose took the assists. The game marked Ambroses 100th career in the national team.

But the Czechs responded quickly with a goal from Adela Sapovalivova that passed the Canadian goalkeeper Kristen Campbell.

The first play period closed 1-1, with shots 15-6 in favor of Team Canada.

In period two it was again Captain Clutch on the score sheet. Poulin was assisted by Laura Stacey and Larocque.

The period closed with Team Canada stick to a lead of one goal, with shots 20-8 for Canada.

It was the third period in which things really went to work for the Canadians.

The action of the third period saw Daryl Watts scoring a Power Play play play of the top cheese, assisted by Ambrose and Claire Thompson, after Team Czech Republic was punished for too many players on the ice. Only 22 seconds later, Kristin O'Neill made the most out of a scrum for the Czech net to score her first goal of the tournament, assisted by Julia Gosling and Emily Clark. Seconds later, in an absolute whirlwind of action, Jennifer Gardiner also slid a past Czech goalkeeper Klara Peslarova.

That was the end of the match for Peslarova, because Team Czech Republic scored a goal -convening switch after he had allowed three goals in less than a minute, with Michaela just taking over the Czech.

The score streak with three goals raised the temperatures on an already very physical game even higher, with some pushing and pushing around the net and sent Poulin and Kristya Kaltounkova to the roughness box.

The Czech goal convening -revenue was not enough to stop the Canadian momentum, with O'Neill getting her second of the match, this time getting a past Hesova, assisted by Emma Maltais and Danielle Serdachny.

Sophie Jacques was the next one that was a strike and scored her first goal of the world championship. Jacques was assisted by Sarah Nurse and Renata Fast. That would be the last goal for Team Canada, which concluded things with a 7-1 victory, the surpassing of the Czech Republic 27-13.

The Czech fans were relentless in their support for the home team, shake the ground in Budvar Arena while they jumped up and down and sang their team until the end of the game.

Team Canada took five penalties during the game, while the Czech Republic took four. Renata Fast received the player of the game for Team Canada.

The victory marks the end of the provisional game for the Canadians while trying to defend the title of Team Canada as world champions.