



Nigeria's Para -Tafel tennis team kicked off their international season from 2025 with veteran star Olufemi Alabi who claims the first gold medal in the country on the ITTF World Para Future Tournament in Amman, Jordan. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medal winner proved that age is only a number that is driven by his group in humans class 10 with impressive victories over opponents from Iraq, India and Indonesia, who ends undefeated and managed the main prize in the style. But Alabi is not only in Flying Nigerias Flag High. His teammate, Isau OgunkunleWho, wrote history as Afrikas only a medal winner in Para -Tafeltennis at the Paralympic Games in Paris, led the leadership for more glory. Ogunkunle, who participated in Mens Class 45, delivered two ruthless 3-0 victories against Jordans Ahmad Sabra and South Africas Tankiso Hata and secured a Bye directly in the semi-final. An emerging tide of Nigerian talent Nigerias eight-player Delegation Five Men and three women in Amman with Vaart en Doel. Supported by the National Sports Commission, the team uses this three -day tournament to build Momentum and earn vital ranking points for the African championships later this year. One of the early standouts is Bolawa Ekingemisilu, who dominated group 3 with back-to-back 3-0 victories over Indias Abhishek Singh, Kuwaits Ahmad Alotaibi and Jordans Issa Hamad, who stormed the knockout stages. Also beautiful in the Herenklasse 9, Veterans Abiola Adesope and Tajuden Agunbiade crossed unbeaten through their group competitions, and aimed at what promises to be an exciting campaign in the Knock -Rounds. Nigerian women hold their own On the women's side, Kate Oputa returned from a narrow 2-3 loss to Jordans Khetam Abuawad by overwhelming Indias Ushaahen Rathod with 3-1, with a place in the next round of class 45 being safeguarded. In the meantime, Faith Obazuaye and Kehinde Lawal, both competing in class 910, were at the top of their respective groups and they continued Nigerias strong run during the event. Under the guidance of national team coaches Nosiru Sule and Gbenga Olanipekun, Team Nigeria shows impressive form and unity. The Knock outputs will take place on Monday, April 14, with medal rounds and the conclusion of the tournaments planned for Tuesday 15 April.

