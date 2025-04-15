College Football Transfer Portal 2025: Top position of Nood for every top 10 team during the spring window

What does College Football's Need best teams in the transfer portal prior to the spring window? In the case of some schools, the answer is actually nothing, because it promises to be a slow spring portal cycle in general. But that is not the case across the board, Even in the top 10 of the most recent top 25 -ranking of CBS Sportswhich was published immediately after the 2024 season.

Talking with sources throughout the country and also the team site experts from 247Sports Polling, these are the biggest needs for the best teams in the University Football that leave spring training.

No. 1 Texas: Tight end

There is a chance that Texas chases a defensive lineman or a recipient if someone pops up in the portal that makes sense, as it recently did with Stanford Edge David Bailey. But the position of need that Texas has to tackle is a tight end. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said this from Portal needs recently: “Our figures are really down to the end.” Texas went behind a tight end in the winter window with Purdue's Max Kloare, who eventually ended up in Ohio State. Do not be surprised if they are aggressive with that position in the spring window with a more traditional “Y” tight end.

Georgia will probably take some depths at Quarterback and decline if they are useful, but the big position of Nood is Edge. The Bulldogs got a blow late in the winter cycle when Damon Wilson, the number 2 general player in the 247Sports Portal rankings, transferred to Missouri. There is simply not much experienced depth for Georgia at External Linebacker. The bulldogs will be aggressive if the right player pops up to meet that need.

No. 3 Miami: wide receiver

Miami will have one of the best attacking lines next season and most experienced quarterbacks in university football. But there is a question about the wide recipient corps after Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and Isaiah Horton all moved this season. What remains is a young wide reception room and LSU transfer CJ Daniels. So you can expect Miami to go fast after a high-end receiver if you'll show up in the portal this spring. The hurricanes went all the way in Beck; Now they want to get him weapons.

No. 4 Ohio State: Defensive line

The D-Line of the Buckeyes looks much different in 2025 with four starters, including a trio of likely concept choices. Ohio State is no depth with likely starters on Edge (Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson) and DT (Eddrick Houston, Kayden McDonald) who all play 100 snaps last year. But the Buckeyes showed the willingness to enter into the right line keeper during the winter cycle when they chased Wilson. If another D-Lineman appears at Wilson level or, to be honest, even a good depth expects Ohio State to be in the mix.

No. 5 Penn State: wide receiver

What else? The Nittany Lions were one of the big winners of the NFL Draft Deadline this year, which means that many of their best players return for the 2025 season. But we are still not very far away from the recipients of PSU who have not included a catch in the Orange Bowl. Throw in the fact that the top four of the Nittany Lions from a year ago left, and there is an upgrade in that room, even with two transfers from the winter cycle (Devonte Ross, Kyron Hudson) in the boat. If there is a receiver at a high level, or even experienced quality experienced depth, it would benefit the Nittany Lions to add it. However, do not be shocked if the new DC Jim Knowles also adds a few pieces for defense.

No. 6 Notre Dame: TBD Star Player

It is not expected that Notre Dame will pursue a lot in the Spring Portal window. Coach Marcus Freeman emphasized that after the spring game of the Irish: “We are not trying to actively add to our selection. We are really happy with what we have.” But if the right player pops up, there is a scenario in which Notre Dame could become a buyer. The Irish were a bit interested behind the scenes in Bailey, the price tag eventually became much too high and when another impact player of that caliber pops up, I don't think the Irish would just hang the phone. There is also a possibility that a deviation from the Notre Dame selection speaks to be in the field of Portal for depth.

No. 7 Oregon: Linebacker

To be honest, the ducks do not have many needs. They signed a transfer class of 10 players in the winter who tackled many of the start and depth question marks on the Roster. But if there is a place, it makes sense to add a player, it's Linebacker. In addition to senior Bryce Boettcher and Junior Devon Jackson who have never made a start, there is not much proven production in the room. When the right player pops up in the portal, I saw the ducks add a veteran to the Lineback room for some extra depth and experience.

No. 8 Clemson: run back

Look, the answer here is probably “nothing”. Clemson uses the portal saver, even with a few signatories in the winter, than any Power Four program. Dabo Swinney hinted that the Tigers would do little with the portal after the Spring Game of Clemson on April 5: “We have a lot of work to do, but we are ready to fight with what we have.”

But if you are going to choose a place that Clemson has to upgrade and add depth, it will decline. The Tigers lost Phil Mafah at the NFL design. His back -up from 2025, Jay Haynes, comes from the knee operation after the ACC title game. One of the other leadbacks of the team is expected to be real first -year student Gideon Davidson. So you come to a point where Clemson starts converted wide recipient Adam Randall while running during the spring training. Perhaps Clemson has enough to run back, and the history of Swinney indicates that he will roll with the room as it is. But it can benefit the Tigers to grab a proven back in the portal.

No. 9 Tennessee: Quarterback

Last week this would have read this defensive back or broad recipient. Now? De Vols have a Nico Iamaleava format hole at Quarterback to fill. Tennessee and Iamaleava could not reach an agreement in negotiations, which led to one of the most public splits in the history of the University Football. Tennessee -Coach Josh Heupel has already said that the program will strive for a quarterback in the Portal with only two trade fair passers on the selection. The question is whether the vols spend large to make a splash or simply add quality depth instead. If Tennessee poaching goes for an established starter, this can cause dominoes throughout the country in Quarterback rooms.

No. 10 LSU: Defensive Tackle

LSU upgrade with almost every position in the winter portal window. But the only place that could not land, a top 10 player is defending tackle, where the Tigers only signed Texas-up Sydir Mitchell. That means that a defensive tackle for the second spring in a row will be a focus for a Tigers program with national title ambitions. Last season LSU is only allowed 73rd in Yards by rush. An impact DT would go a long way to solve that problem.