



A series of ice hockey games between Russian and American players will probably take place somewhere in the future in St. Petersburg and Washington DC, the Russian sports minister Mikhail Degyarev said Monday. After a well -viewed phone call last month, the Kremlin said US President Donald Trump supported President Vladimir Putin's idea to organize hockey competitions between their two countries. The White House did not mention hockey in the reading of the Trump Putin call, while the NHL said it was not involved in the discussions. “The competitions are indeed possible. There are private negotiations underway. You will know if they are over,” Degyarev told the Russian Sports Beredel Match TV. He said that the American and Russian national teams would consist of players from the NHL and the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). “The series will take place in St. Petersburg and most likely in Washington,” said DeGtyarev, adding that planning “remains the most difficult.” opinion Trump and Putins Hockey Puck Diplomacy puts Europe on thin ice Read more The Russian Minister of Sport spoke a month after the EU Reportedly agreed to raise sanctions on him and three other Russian-linked business figures after lobbying from Hungary. DeGtyarev also serves as president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), that was suspended In October 2023 about its decision to absorb regional Olympic organizations from partially occupied Ukrainian regions. DEGYAREV said He expects that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will restore the membership of ROC within two to three months, after which the committee could apply to organize tournaments from 2029 and then. “The chance is great,” he told match TV. The international ice hockey federation forbade Russia from all his tournaments after the full invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

