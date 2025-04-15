



LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings provided a five-wicket victory over Luckknow Super Giants in Match 30 of IPL 2025 in the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Luckknow. CSK successfully chased the target of 167 runs with a crossing, breaking their five-match losing series and registered their second victory of the season. Chennai Super Kings provided a five-wicket victory over Luckknow Super Giants in Match 30 of IPL 2025 in the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Luckknow. CSK successfully chased the target of 167 runs with a crossing, breaking their five-match losing series and registered their second victory of the season. Mrs. Dhoni and Shivam Dube played crucial roles when completing the game, in which Dube remained unbeaten on 43 out of 37 balls and Dhoni scored a fast 26 out of 11 balls. The victory was set up by the disciplined bowling performance of CSK that LSG limited to 166/7 in their 20 overs. The innings of LSG started badly when Khaleel Ahmed Aiden Markram turned over in the first, followed by Anshul Kamboj who removed Nicholas Pooran for only 8 points. RISHABH Pant anchored the innings with a grouse 63 of 49 balls, his first fifty of the season. Mitchell Marsh contributed 30 out of 25 balls and Ayush Badoni added 22 out of 17 balls, but LSG struggled to accelerate in the Death Overs. Ravindra Jadeja was particularly effective and took 2 wickets for 24 points, including the resignation of Marsh and Badoni. The competition contained a milestone moment when Mrs. Dhoni completed his 200th Fielding Dismissal in IPL when he smelled Badoni from Jadeja's bowling. Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana supported well with tight bowling spells. CSK's chase started with IPL debutant Shaik Rasheed opening next to Rachin Ravindra, to replace the outdoor form Devon Conway. The couple offered a strong start and added 50 points in just 4.2 overs, with Rasheed scored 27 from 19 and Ravindra who contributed 37 by 22 balls. The spinners of LSG brought their team back into the game when Ravi Bishnoi and Aiden Markram picked up crucial wickets. The fired by Rachin, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar left CSK on 111/5 after 15 overs. Dhoni and Dube then took control of the chase, with Dhoni getting crucial boundaries, including a six-hand six above deep square in the 17th. Dube sealed the victory with an impressive version in the 19th compared to Shardul Thakur, scored 19 points including a six and benefited from a no-ball. The victory helped CSK to breathe new life into their campaign after losing a series. LSG's Total of 166/7 turned out to be insufficient on an surface that offered a bend and grip on the bowlers. Ravi Bishnoi was the choice of LSG's Bowlers with figures from 2-18, while Digvesh Rathi took a wicket for 23 points. However, their efforts were not enough to defend the target against the experienced Batting -Line -up of CSK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/lsg-vs-csk-today-ipl-match-2025-live-score-lucknow-super-giants-vs-chennai-super-kings-stats-records-weather-pitch-report-nicolas-pooran/liveblog/120278367.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos