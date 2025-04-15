



Chicago Depaul Women's Tennis provided the number 5 seed in the Big East Championships, the conference announced on Monday afternoon. The Scarlet and Blue open the tournament against the No. 4 Seed Villanova Wildcats on Friday, April 18 at 11:45 am CT of the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center in Cayce, SC, SC The first round of the Big East Tennis Championships starts on Thursday 17 April, with the Culminating Championship on Sunday 20 April at 8 am CT. The blue demons last came across the Wildcats on April 5 in Storrs, Connecticut, who dropped a tight game, 4-3. Depaul ended the regular season 10-10 with a 4-4 record in Big East Play. The Scarlet and Blue held a 5-2 clip in XS Tennis Village during the double season. Senior Eva Goncharov The team led in Singles with a 13-4 record and often played three and four on the courts. Goncharov dominated a 6-1, 6-0 win against Villanova in her only appearance in Slot Two this season. The Blue Demons registered a 32-15 record in all double teams in the 2025 campaign. No. 1 double, Goncharov and Hannah Smith climbed to no. 49 in the ITA ranking on 20 February after beating the number 18 and no. 69-arranged double pairs in back-to-back matches. The duo won 13 games in 2025 and marked the most double victories of one team under the sixth year head coach Marisa Arce . First -year Eleanor Cochran and second -year -old Sasha Stula Changed the entire season into consistent performances at the court, and played to a 12-5 clip. 2025 Big East Women's Tennis Championships Sow UConn Xavier St. John's Villanova Depaul Butler Georgetown Creighton Seton Hall Meadow Providence Schedule

Thursday, 4/17 First round 8 hours CT

#8 Creighton vs. #9 Seton Hall

#7 Georgetown vs. #10 Marquette

#6 Butler vs. #11 Providence Friday, 4/18 Quarterfinal 8 hours CT

#1 UConn vs. Winner No. 8/NO. 9

#2 Xavier vs. Winner No. 7/Nr. 10

#3 St. John's vs. Winner No. 6/Nr. 11 Quarterfinals 11:45 am CT

#4 Villanova vs. #5 Depaul Saturday, 4/19, 8 hours CT, semi -final Winner no. 1/no. 8 or no. 9 versus winner no. 4/nr. 5

Winner No.2/NO. 7 or no. 10 versus winner no. 3/nr. 6 or no. 11 Sunday, 4/20, 8 hours CT, Championship match Follow the blue demons Go to Depaulbluedemons.com for all the latest information about Depaul Women's Tennis. Follow the Blue Demons On for updates for up-to-the-minute Twitter And Instagram.

