Surrey mourns the death of Lynn Stewart, wife of Alec, their former captain and director of Cricket. She had endured a 12-year battle with breast cancer.

Flags flew on a half mast on Monday morning in The Oval, where Surrey Hampshire plays in the County Championship, and club chairman Oli Slipper said: 'The sincere condolences of everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club are at Alec and the entire Stewart family.

'Our best wishes are with the family and we will continue to offer all the support we can. In the meantime, we ask that people respect their privacy in this difficult time. '

Alec Stewart, 62, abandoned the director of the Cricket track after he had led Surrey to a hat trick of championships in 2024, and took a role as a powerful cricket adviser with a part-time position with which he could spend more time with his wife.

“I owe her some time,” he told Sky Sports last year when he explained his decision.

He described the decision as 'the most difficult of my work career' and explained that he wanted to spend more time with his family, and he succeeded exactly in the death of Lynn.

Stewart, depicted next to Lynn and his two children Andrew (left) and Emily (right)

Alec and Lynn had two children together – Andrew and Emily. They joined him and Lynn in Buckingham Palace in 2003 when he received his Obe.

Stewart had temporarily taken leave through his role as director of Cricket to take care of Lynn at the start of a new treatment course.

When giving up the role, he said: 'Since 2013 I have given this job my total dedication and it has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the largest cricket club in the world. However, the work is not one that you can simply leave on the ground, because it requires 24-7 attention.

“As people may know, my wife has been fighting cancer since 2013 and I want to give her and my family more of my time in the coming years than this job allows.”

Surrey became the dominant power in Red Ball Cricket in the district game under his stewardship, after he also produced a number of test players, including people like Ben Foakes, Sam Curran and Ollie Pope.

As a player, he spent his entire gaming career at the club and scored more than 26,000 first -class runs in 447 games.

In October the Telegraph spoke in October, the former cricket star opened Lynn's disease and said: 'There are pieces and bits that have recently been inspected. It never leaves. It manages it.

'That is, there are some good times, and then the last four weeks were difficult for her. And then it's just confidence in the oncologist we had from the first day, who has been brilliant.

Stewart played 133 test matches for England and 447 Firstglass Games for Surrey

'But now, now I have household tasks, cooking tasks and other tasks on the agenda, what I do with my best power, which is not great, but you have to try it, right?

'It is two weeks later and two weeks off with chemo and the oncologist said that we will attack it with force. And hopefully make life more pleasant. So it's just to really manage it, to deal with it, what we have always done. She is the brave. '

Stewart is a popular figure in the English cricket with 133 test competitions for his country between 1990 and 2003.

Only James Anderson, Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad have played more test matches for England.

During his supervisor at Surrey, he was approached by the ECB in relation to several English roles, but rejected the claims on every occasion to stay close to his family instead of traveling abroad.