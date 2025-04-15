Sports
Trump praises Ohio State Football team during title ceremony at Witte Huis
President Donald Trump was on stage on Monday afternoon on the Witte Huis Lawn with a team of the Ohio State Buckeyes football players behind him to celebrate their national championship victory during the 2024 season.
The 47th President started his comments by remembering how special on January 20 was for everyone on stage that the Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame -fighting Irish hours after Trump had completed his inauguration in the capital of our nation.
“It turns out January 20 was a big day for all of us. It is true. That was a big day. I love that day. I will never forget that day,” Trump said.
Trump recognized everyone who was present, including former Buckeyes -head coach and the current Lt. Gov. from Ohio Jim Tressel and other delegates from Ohio.
Before he called specific praise for head coach Ryan Day and several of his players, Trump took care of the history that joins the National Championship Trophy, who sat next to a Buckeyes and Sweater while giving his speech.
“This was a historic year in University Football,” said Trump. “Today, these men are the first university football players in history who can proudly call themselves 12 team playoff champions. That is not easy. You are the first.”
It was certainly not easy for the Buckeyes, especially after a number of difficult losses during the regular season, that Trump brought up. They fell in Oregon, a Playoff team from the University Football, and Michigan, a team that they were expected to defeat on their home grass, but could not start the attack.
“I shouldn't say this. I actually said, should I omit this line? And they said, sir, they want to hear the whole thing,” Trump said. “The bad and the good, right? But many people have exhausted you after the losses against Oregon, what a great team, and that team in the north we will not talk about it. But you refused to let Buckeyes Nation in. You got better and better and harder as the season went.
“After a very strong regular season, but with adversity you held a closed door, only players' meeting. This extraordinary group came together for a single glorious vision: to win four straight play-off games against the best teams in the University Football. You could do it clearly.”
Trump continued the prizes of the work of Quarterback Will Howard, his attacking line, who ran back Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, recipients Empeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, and more during his speech. He made sure that he shook everyone's hand on the way while he explained their performance.
Vice -President JD Vance, an alum in Ohio, said that he was “so proud” to be with his buckeyes on the Witte Huis lawn to celebrate a championship that he is still waiting for Senator Ted Cruz to pay.
Vance said he and Cruz, a supporter of Texas Longhorns, have set a bet in their teams to earn a place in the national title match.
And although it was all about the Buckeyes on Monday, Trump ensured that everyone reminded the lawn, and those who look at home, how much he loves Ohio, especially after winning the state “by a landslide” during the presidential election in November 2024.
“The big state Ohio. I love that state,” he said. “We won that state in a landslide! I love Ohio! We will never let you down. I swear, I promise.”
In order to close the ceremony, Day Chandeled his team -captains Egbuka, Jack Sawyer and Cody Smith to present Trump to present a modified Buckeyes sweater with his name and the number 47 at the back.
