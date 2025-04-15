Sports
USA Cricket launches inaugural North -American cup on Cayman Islands
USA Cricket has officially announced the inaugural North -American Cup, a milestone T20 Cricket Tournament that takes place on the Cayman Islands from 19 to 27 April 2025. This event will contain five national teams: the United States, Canada, Bahamas and De Hostland, the Hostland. Citeturn0Search12
The tournament follows a Round-Robin format, culminating in play-offs to determine the champion. Designed to deliver quickly, energetic cricket, the North American Cup wants to explore and emphasize emerging talent from North America and the Caribbean.
Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, emphasized the meaning of the tournament and stated: “While Cricket takes his rightful place on the Olympic stage, we are proud to launch the 'North -America Championship', 'a milestone moment for the sport in our region. This championship opens, a essential Cicket, marks a deporty cricket -to -be -astoning. and commercial '.
Courtney Myes, president of Cayman Cricket, was proud of organizing the event and noted: “It is with a huge Cayman -proud that we welcome all teams participating in the inaugural T20 championship of North -America. This tournament from the annual ICC conference of last year, conference of last year, Islands. “
The North -American Cup is a collaboration between regional cricket boards to stimulate international exposure, to strengthen regional ties and offer a more competitive match experience to associate countries. With the growing popularity of cricket in new markets, the tournament is expected to be the first of many future cricket events in the region.
The participating teams have announced their squadrons, with a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent. The tournament offers these players the opportunity to compete at a high level and gain valuable international experience. Citeturn0Search12
While the cricket world focuses on the Cayman Islands, the North -American Cup promises to be an important step forward in developing and promoting cricket in America.
|
