Will Penn State Football become a player in the Spring Transfer Portal window?
James Franklin is planning the football calendar of Penn State, from winter training to playoff practices, with non -repellent consistency. That is what makes so fascinating the next two weeks.
Penn State concludes spring football exercises with a simultaneous eye on the NCAA transfer portal, which opens on April 16. The portal remains open for 10 days and runs directly to the blue-white competition on April 26 in Beaver Stadium. And it will upset that consistency.
“It's crazy,” said Franklin before Penn State for Spring Praction started. “It's like having the transfer portal
Open during the play -offs. Is not so logical, right? “
So what to expect from Penn State in the transfer portal? Here is a primer.
More players will switch from Penn State than to Penn State
Penn State will probably have more outgoing movement than incoming during the Portal window. The Nittany Lions currently have 119 players in their selection, with 11 members of the 2025 recruitment class to arrive.
Pending a settlement in the House versus ncaa -right casePenn State will have to reduce its selection to 105 by August (although the scheduling limit remains uncertain). Franklin has chosen not to start this spring with reducing the schedule size of Penn State, a decision that can prove useful if the scheduling limit is expanded or the requirement is paused.
Nevertheless, more Penn State players will enter the portal than those who participate in the program. For example: attacking lineman JB Nelson was removed from the selection last week and is expected to do that too Enter the portal. Not secured with a start spot, Nelson will want to play elsewhere.
That theme will probably take place in the Penn State selection, because players who are not on the depth card will look for other opportunities.
What happens to run back?
Penn State has eight declining backs on the Roster, six of whom are on a fair. A seventh stock exchange that runs back, Jabree Wallace-Coleman, will register after the spring practice. That is a busy room, especially with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen clearly on top of the depth card.
Penn State has proven in the past that injuries and wear can quickly shorten backfields. And Franklin has said that he is planning to play three backs this season, a decision that will be improved by the twin-back use of Singleton and Allen.
But seven stock markets that run back, five of whom are in their second years, is a large room. It would not be surprising to see at least one, and maybe two, entering the portal.
Incoming positions to view
Penn State's recruitment staff probably evaluates potential transfers at defensive tackle and safety. The Nittany Lions have talent in both positions, but it is raw and the lack of snap counts. Penn State is on the market for potential plug-and-play starters in both places.
Franklin said that defensive tackle, behind Zane Durant and Alonzo Ford Jr., will be “very, very competitive”, but Penn State will not be shy to add the competition. With safety, King Mack returned to Penn State after spending last season in Alabama. If he is healthy, he is probably the primary competition to start next to Zakee Wheatley.
But the Nittany Lions are in Win-Now mode, and represent those two positions where they can make fast portal movements.
Can Penn State go back to the portal for a recipient?
It is possible and something that Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft even suggested before the spring practice started.
“We all know that we need wide receiver help, so we have to look for one,” said Kraft in February. “I think we have some really good in the building, but everyone attracts that process. If you can help us win and do great things and bring it and maintain the culture here, then great.”
Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson, the recipients Penn State who were signed during the low season from the portal, signed a lot of praise during the spring training. The portal is loaded with recipients and more will arrive this week. But Penn State is very unlikely that it will find and pay for a clear number 1. If there is something, the Nittany Lions can pursue a recipient that brings specific properties (size, speed, reach, etc.) to a violation whose coordinator Andy Kotelnicki knows how talent should be used.
Will there be portal surprises?
It is possible, although Penn State has largely been able to preserve the starting talent and to keep his drama in -house. Franklin avoids messy public Such as that between Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee. Even the surprises of Penn State, such as Quarterback Beau Pribula leaves Before the first play -off game, come with explanation.
“We have problems in the University Football,” said Franklin in December. “And I can give you my word, Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season. But the way in which it is portal and the timing and the way our team plays and when you play the position of Quarterback and there is only one place and those stains filled as if he has placed a no-win situation.”
Perhaps the most interesting 10 days of Penn State Spring Practice start in years on April 16.
