Maine Heren Hockey Lazies In the Last Season Surface





Completed with the season, here is my last ballot in the poll of USCCHO.com for 2024-25: West -Michigan Boston University Denver Penn State Boston College Michigan State Maine UConn Cornell Minnesota Umass Providence Ohio State Minnesota State Quinnipiac Arizona State Bentley Michigan North Dakota Clarkson Western Michigan takes the crown: Western Michigan was arranged at number 17 on September 23, the first poll of the season. The Broncos do not crack the top 10 until November 18, when they climbed to the ninth. West -Michigan was rarely flashy, only the strongest, most consistent team from start to finish. The Broncos achieved throughout the season without a losing series. Each of the seven losses stands out like an island in a sea of ​​WS on their schedule. Western Michigan closed the season with a 10-game winning streak, which dominated BU in the national champion match. For the rest of my top four I went with the other participants in the Frozen Four. The Terriers looked lost in their hockey loss of the East and half final for UConn, but the talented team pulled together to make a run in the NCAA tournament. The same can be said for Denver, who became hot to win the regional Manchester, New Hampshire and Penn State, who came from Allentown as the number 4 seed. Where do you put the black bears? After winning The Hockey East title for the first time in 21 years, Maine trip to the NCAA tournament ended quickly with A 5-1 loss of the first round for Penn State In Allentown. I have arranged Maine No. 3 in my last poll before the start of the tournament. A loss of the first round meant that the black bears would fall, but how far? I settled at number 7. A strong season and a championship in what was the most difficult conference during the season counts for something. Maine will look much different next season. Top scorers Harrison Scott and Taylor Makar have moved to the Pro Game, just like Nolan Renwick, Lynden Breen, Ross Mitton and defender David Breazeal. All-American goalkeeper Albin Boija is set to return, and that gives the black bears a defensive presence on which he can build. Cornell Rent: In contrast to West -Michigan, which climbed the top 10 early in the season, Cornell came into the season with high expectations. The Big Red even took a few voices in the first place at the start of the season. Cornell, however, sputtered during the regular season before he became hot. Perhaps knowing the next loss was the end of the old coach Mike Schaafers career was all the motivation that the team needed. Cornell had to win the ECAC tournament to earn a place in the NCAA field. Subsequently, the big red upset top seed Michigan State, 4-3, in the first round of the regional Toledo. A goal leaves against Boston University in the regional final, Cornell scored to send it to extension, where the Terriers Cornells seven-game winning streak broke and the book about Schairen career closed. For that late season run I put the Big Red at number 9 in my last poll, higher than no. 17 prior to the tournament.

