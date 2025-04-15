Nevis dominates Leeward Islands U-15 Cricket team for CWI Rising Stars Tournament-Nia





The Dear Senator Troy Nisbett, Minister of Youth and Sport in the Nevis Island government congratulates the six young Nevisians selected for the Ueward Islands U-15 Cricket team to participate in the Cricket West India Rising Stars 50-over Championship 2025

Nia Charlestown Nevis (April 14, 2025) The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is proud to celebrate a milestone performance for the development of youth sports, because Nevisians the Leeward Islands Under-15 (U-15) Cricket team dominating selected to compete in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars 50-over championship. With five players and one reserve from Nevis, the island claims the greatest representation in the 14-person team. The Dear Senator Troy Nisbett, NIA Minister of Youth and Sport, expanded with warm congratulations and national pride when he praised the young athletes for their excellent performance. I am absolutely pleased to extend sincere congratulations to six talented young Nevisians who have been selected to represent the Leeward Islands in the CWI Rising Stars U15 50-over championship that started on Sunday! The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) announced the entire team earlier this week and noted that this year's team was selected after a rigorous evaluation of individual performance and potential. One of the striking selections is Karese Farrell van Nevis, who has been appointed vice-captain, a role that reflects his leadership and cricket insight. Also named after the team from Nevis are Demorae Prentice, Aedan Williams, Rondr Daniel and Mikey Seelogam, with Deshawn James who serves as one of the four reserves. Senator Liburd praised the meaning of the Neviss contribution to the team, which underlined the growing impact of the islands on the cricket of the youth in the region. This is a really remarkable achievement and proof of the growing power of the development of cricket talent here in Nevis. A huge applause for the players, their devoted coaches, supporting parents and all benefactors who continue to invest in and elevate our young athletes. You all help to shape a bright future for cricket on the island. Well done and good luck in the tournament. The CWI Rising Stars Under-15 50-over Championship 2025 will be organized from 13 to 24 April in Antigua and Barbuda, with six regional teams: Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. Competitions take place in Sir Vivian Richard's Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground and Liberta Sports Club. According to the LICB, this year's edition is not only in the field of rising youth talent, but also promoting regional unity and sportiness. The tournament promises to be a melting pot of the rising talent, sporting excellence and regional companionship. This year's tournament has a special meaning, not only as a prominent stage for regional juvenile cricket, but as a moment of pride for the Leeward Islands, as hosts of teams from West India. The NIA is expanding its genuine best wishes to the entire team and looks out at Nevisians who continue to shine on the regional stage.

