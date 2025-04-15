It was Josh Heupel's shortest response to the departure of Nico Iamaleavas, but it revealed the most about the anger that simmered under the mostly friendly football coach in Tennessee.

On Saturday, hours after the exit of Iamaleavas became permanent, Heupel was asked when he knew that the relationship above repair had been broken.

Friday morning, when he is a no-show. You come from the practice field and there is no communication, Heupel said and clamps his lips to prevent them from saying it anymore.

The first version is that Heupel was given that Iamaleava coaches, managers and the boosters ignored his NIL contract, who reportedly placed him more than $ 2 million a year.

But that was secondary to the primary frustration of hutels that a quarterback left its starting Quarterback teammates high and dry.

Keep in mind that Heupel was a filthy quarterback that came up with the expectation of Oklahoma, earned his teammate confidence, led them in word and action and won the national championship of 2000 while hiding an injury that eventually briefly briefly briefly briefly briefly briefly briefly.

So when Iamaleava skipped the practice and cut contact cut, it became a nerve.

It is something that the Quarterback would never have done or even considered. It is something that Heupel, the son of a football coach, would never have been allowed to do. It is something that hip as a team captain could not do himself.

Of course, Heupel was frustrated by Iamaleava as a coach. But he was furious with him as a quarterback.

Nico Iamaleava's zero negotiations made his leadership more difficult

Iamaleava was no problem at Tennessee.

He worked hard on the field. He encouraged teammates. He was courteous for media, polite for fans and respectful for employees. He had good relationships with hip and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Joey Halzle.

Heupe even thanked Iamaleava after his departure and they will reconcile one day. There is too much respect between them not to let that happen.

But in retrospect something was missing at Iamaleava. It was the Quarterback section.

The usually gently spoken Iamaleava tried to develop a louder voice in the team. He made progress this spring.

But teammates had to bear doubts about his dedication because they knew that Iamaleavas representatives threatened that the quarterback would leave if his conditions would meet specifically, a wage increase at $ 4 million, ESPN's Chris Low reported.

Compare that with Heupel. As a Quarterback from Oklahomas, he gave an inspiring speech for the preseason that was so memorable, Teammates talk about it 25 years later.

Heupel urged the Sooners to give everything they had to win a national title, and they did during that 2000 season.

Heupel is not a polished speaker in public. But his words came from his stomach and his teammates believed it.

Continue from Nico Tennessee gathered after Iamaleava had left. Now comes the reality of another QB

Why it matters that Iamaleava has skipped the TV production meeting

Iamaleava skipped at least one TV product meeting, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Knox News. The source asked for anonymity because those meetings are private and are only open to a few UT employees and TV broadcast crews.

SEC network analyst Cole Cubelic confirmed that during his radio program on Monday.

Players have paid to talk to TV broadcasters who are preparing to cover their game. It is a courtesy of the TV network, but also a responsibility of a student athlete under scholarship.

It is virtually unheard of that a starting quarterback would be a no-show during such a meeting.

Compare that with Heupel. He never longed for the TV -Slichters. But he appears at ESPN's College Gameday Set every time he invited because he represents the Vols program and not just his own preferences.

It is part of a highly paid coach. It is also part of a highly paid quarterback. That is why a no-show for a TV production meeting is so rare in that controversial position.

Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton parents understood this very well

The father of Iamaleavas, Nic, also came up with interview requests from numerous media. He sometimes refused but usually just ignored them.

Admittedly, a player who were not obliged to talk to reporters. They are not paid for it. And reporters are always grateful for all the access granted by family members.

But by participating in a few interviews, parents can take the storytelling from their son. It is also the best way to tell their Sons story in a way that humanize him to fans.

When Hendon Hooker became UTS who started with Quarterback, his parents and sister were merciful in sharing his story. They spoke frankly about Hendon's Faith, his childhood and his courage during a fear of health.

When Joe Milton Uts started with Quarterback, his mother and brothers and sisters spoke frankly about his strength and courage in the midst of an unimaginable loss.

Those stories were shared countless times and repeated on national TV broadcasts, social media and other media. UT promoted those personal stories and fans celebrated the best qualities of the young man who represent their program.

It serves the interests of the players as much as the program and the media outlet. It turns a player into a person instead of a brand.

Iamaleavas -Vroader specifically never showed interest in this.

Josh Heupel would not understand this paternal advice

It is no secret that the father of Iamaleava sends his career.

Nic Iamaleava coached his son's 7-on-7 team, assisted in NIL negotiations after Ut had landed the five-star Quarterback Recruut in high school and Nico's biggest decisions.

There is nothing wrong with that. It is even admirable in the right light.

But it is a reasonable assumption that Nico Iamaleava was told by his closest advisers to skip the practice and to reduce contact. After all, that was not consistent with the earlier behavior of the Quarterback against coaches and teammates.

But when the NIL negotiations appeared, Nic Iamaleava denied them and the reporter attacked the news. A few hours later, his son did what he had never done before: he turned on his coaches and teammates.

“Man, was good with who we have at Quarterback,” said Tight End Miles Kitselman after Iamaleava had not attended training or the spring game. “We have guys who want to be here. We have guys who want to give everything.”

If Iamaleava left his team to follow the advice of his representatives, including his father, Heupel could not empathize.

His father, Ken Heupel, was an old -fashioned defensive coach who prefers a Quarterback Blitzzz. Place him on a pedestal. That is why the idea to prioritize hard feelings over practicing with his team would rub the wrong way.

It is not the kind of advice given that a quarterback is given, especially with a traditional rich program such as Tennessee.

“There is no one who is bigger than the power,” said Heupel. “And that includes me.”

All Nico Iamaleava had to do was show

Iamaleava played with toughness. No ut coach or teammate denies that.

Iamaleava took cruel hits during the Vols -Run to the Playoff of the College Football, but he continued to play. It was admirable.

But that is why Iamaleavas abruptly from the program was so disappointing. If he had attended the last training of spring, most fans and teammates would have respected everything that happened afterwards.

A quarterback appears for the team and then takes care of business after they have fulfilled those responsibilities.

But if Iamaleava had attended the UTS Orange and White Spring match, he would be confronted with questions from reporters about his zero situation.

It would have been uncomfortable. But a player who earns more than $ 2 million and reportedly asks for almost $ 4 million, has the duty to talk directly with the boosters and fans of buying tickets that provide that wage.

Admittedly, the representatives of Iamaleavas dictated many of his actions (and inactivity).

But showing up and speaking is what a quarterback does. That is more disappointed hip than anything.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

