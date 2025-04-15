



Titan Wealth, a vertically integrated company that offers custody, platform, discretionary fund management and financial planning, announces a new partnership. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has just announced that Titan Wealth is a new official partner, with the branding of the Wealth Management firms to appear on both people and ladies playing shirts. Titan's sponsorship is important for Yorkshire women when they become the teams for the first front of the shirt partner, prior to their season from Saturday 19 April. In addition, the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF) will benefit from the new partnership in the same way, where Titan supports the YCF in the many programs that are facilitated in various communities in Yorkshire. The new cooperation, which will also extend to a series of workshops that benefit from playing squadrons, is designed to promote professional development and to increase their well -being, the company said in a statement. This involvement in sport is another example of asset managers and banks that sponsor sports and backing sports for branding and outreach purposes of customers. Evelyn Partners, based in the UK, has just entered into a new three-year partnership with Empower Padel, a worldwide community for female padel players who wants to ensure that every woman can gain access to a supporting community to learn, play and enjoy a team sport. Last May Evelyn Partners announced that it collaborated with the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic event, held in the exclusive Hurlingham Club of Southwest London. The collaboration has recently been expanded. We believe that participation in sport at all levels enables individuals and teams to fulfill themselves, by learning transferable life skills and taking advantage of better physical and mental health, Mike Fogden, CMO for Titan Wealth. We have a basis in Yorkshire ourselves, so it is important that we continue our mission to support the coherence and success of the community, while helping people to enable people to lead the lives they want. Our connection with Cricket started with the sponsorship of the launch of the Apex Schools Cricket Festival event that took place in June of this year. Working with YCCC, we hope that we can inspire the next generation of cricketers at Apex to unlock their future potential, Fogden said. Were happy to see Titan Partner with us here in Yorkshire. Their dedication to sport and the local community is clear and we know that their partnership will benefit the entire Yorkshire Cricket family, Tom Webster, Business Development Manager at Yorkshire CCC. Titan are already eager in the Yorkshire sports landscape with their countless partnerships and that is why it only felt good that we work together to promote the goals and values ​​of both parties.

