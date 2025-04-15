Sports
Marquette University Athletics
The women's team is sown in the field of 11 teams 10th and will be placed on Thursday, April 17 in the first round at 8 am CT in the seventh placed Georgetown. The winner between the Golden Eagles and Hoyas will be confronted in the quarterfinals on Friday 18 April with number two sown Xavier at 8 am CT.
The men's team is voted on the number of the seventh seed in the field of eight teams and will be confronted in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 18 with a second placed Creighton at 11:45 am CT.
Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center organizes the championship for the ninth consecutive year. The facility offers 30 illuminated world -class courts with a stadium court for championship that has a viewing capacity of around 500 spectators. There are seven dedicated 38 'courts for 8 and under tennis. Courts are complete with a small central garden shed, ice colders and electric stores on every court for the use of BAL machine.
Seeds for the championships were determined by a committee that rated the regular seasonal schedule of each team, ITA rankings, results against Big East and common non-conference opponents and profit/losses against ranked enemies.
There is no costs for admission.
Feminine
1. Uconn
2. Xavier
3. St. John's
4. Villanova
5. Depaul
6. Butler
7. Georgetown
8. Creighton
9. Seton Hall
10. Marquette
11. Provision
Lady's schedule
First round Thursday, April 17
9. Am and
#8 Creighton vs. #9 Seton Hall
#7 Georgetown vs. #10 Marquette
#6 Butler vs. #11 Providence
Quarter -finals Friday, April 18
9 hours
#1 UConn vs. Creighton/Seton Hall winner
#2 Xavier vs. Georgetown/Marquette winner
#3 St. John's vs. Butler/Providence winner
Quarterfinals 12:45 pm
#4 Villanova vs. #5 Depaul
Semi -finalSaturday, April 19
9 hours
1/8/9 vs. 4/5
2/7/10 vs. 3/6/11
ChampionshipSunday April 20 – 9 am
Men sow
- St. John's
- Creighton
- Butler
- Depaul
- Georgetown
- Xavier
- Meadow
- Villanova
Herenkwart final Friday, April 18
12:45 pm
#1 St. John's vs. #8 Villanova
#2 Creighton vs. #7 Marquette
4.30 pm
#3 Butler vs. #6 xavier
#4 Depaul vs. #5 Georgetown
Men's semi -finals Saturday April 19
13.00
1/8 winner versus 4/5 winner
2/7 winner versus 3/6 winner
Men's championship Sunday April 20
13.00
Stay informed of the Marquette University Tennis Program via social media by following X ((@Marquettewten) ((@Marquettemten) and Instagram (@Marquettewten) ((@Marquettemten) and 'Liking' on Facebook (Marquetwten) ((@Marquettemten).
