Marquette University Athletics





Milwaukee – The tennis teams of the Marquette University Men's and Women's will play this week at the Big East Conference Championships 2025, organized by the League in Cayce, SC – The tennis teams of the Marquette University Men's and Women's will play this week at the Big East Conference Championships 2025, organized by the League in Cayce, SC The women's team is sown in the field of 11 teams 10th and will be placed on Thursday, April 17 in the first round at 8 am CT in the seventh placed Georgetown. The winner between the Golden Eagles and Hoyas will be confronted in the quarterfinals on Friday 18 April with number two sown Xavier at 8 am CT. The men's team is voted on the number of the seventh seed in the field of eight teams and will be confronted in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 18 with a second placed Creighton at 11:45 am CT. Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center organizes the championship for the ninth consecutive year. The facility offers 30 illuminated world -class courts with a stadium court for championship that has a viewing capacity of around 500 spectators. There are seven dedicated 38 'courts for 8 and under tennis. Courts are complete with a small central garden shed, ice colders and electric stores on every court for the use of BAL machine. Seeds for the championships were determined by a committee that rated the regular seasonal schedule of each team, ITA rankings, results against Big East and common non-conference opponents and profit/losses against ranked enemies. There is no costs for admission. Feminine 1. Uconn

2. Xavier

3. St. John's

4. Villanova

5. Depaul

6. Butler

7. Georgetown

8. Creighton

9. Seton Hall

10. Marquette

11. Provision Lady's schedule First round Thursday, April 17

9. Am and #8 Creighton vs. #9 Seton Hall

#7 Georgetown vs. #10 Marquette

#6 Butler vs. #11 Providence Quarter -finals Friday, April 18

9 hours #1 UConn vs. Creighton/Seton Hall winner

#2 Xavier vs. Georgetown/Marquette winner

#3 St. John's vs. Butler/Providence winner

Quarterfinals 12:45 pm #4 Villanova vs. #5 Depaul Semi -finalSaturday, April 19

9 hours 1/8/9 vs. 4/5

2/7/10 vs. 3/6/11 ChampionshipSunday April 20 – 9 am Men sow St. John's Creighton Butler Depaul Georgetown Xavier Meadow Villanova Herenkwart final Friday, April 18

12:45 pm #1 St. John's vs. #8 Villanova

#2 Creighton vs. #7 Marquette 4.30 pm #3 Butler vs. #6 xavier

#4 Depaul vs. #5 Georgetown Men's semi -finals Saturday April 19

13.00 1/8 winner versus 4/5 winner

2/7 winner versus 3/6 winner Men's championship Sunday April 20

13.00 Stay informed of the Marquette University Tennis Program via social media by following X ((@Marquettewten) ((@Marquettemten) and Instagram (@Marquettewten) ((@Marquettemten) and 'Liking' on Facebook (Marquetwten) ((@Marquettemten).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2025/4/14/mens-tennis-marquette-tennis-set-for-2025-big-east-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos