



Nashville, Tenn. (AP) Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Nashville Predators 7-3 on Monday evening. Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists, Michael Kesselring had a goal and an assist, and Nick Schmaltz, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Stenlund also scored for Utah. Alexander Kerfoot had two assists and Matt Villalta ended with 27 Saves to achieve his first career in his second NHL start. Ryan O'Reilly, Luke Evangelista and Michael Bunting scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros had 29 rescues. O'Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 6:10 in the game while he got the puck in the right circle, skated up and shot in the right-hand corner over Villalta's glove, just when a power play ended. It was his 20th. Kesselring tied it to the first with 7:30, and Bjugstad transferred Utah 2-1 with 1:39 in the period. Cooley made it a lead of two goals with his third goal in four games at 3:03 of the second for his 25th, and Schmaltz made it 4-1 only 1:10 later. Evangelista scored on a rebound with slightly less than 9 minutes over in the second, and Bunting knocked in the rebound of the hard shot of Matthew Wood that hit the right pole and fell behind Villalta in the fold with 5:40 in the period to pull the predators into one. Keller played in his 600th game, scored with 7:55 to give Utah some kisses and then added an empty just before his 29th with 1:47. Stenlund closed the score in the last minute. Utah: Utah is 6-1-1 over the last eight games and the season will not finish more than seven points from a play-off place. Predators: Nashville has lost eight of the last 10 – all losses in the Regulation – and will probably end almost 30 points from the play -offs. Schmaltzs Power-Play goal made it 4-1 at 4:13 of the second period. It was Schmaltzs 20th goal of the season. Keller achieved 60 assists for the first time. His previous career height was 49 assists during the 2022-23 season. Utah visits St. Louis for his season finale on Tuesday evening. Nashville closes its schedule when the Dallas organizes on Wednesday evening. — AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl Copyright 2025 Stats LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of Stats LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

