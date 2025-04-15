



In anticipation of the ITTF World Cup 2025 in Macao, the table tennis landscape of Nigeria witnessed both hope and heartache.

While Aruna Quadri is the only representative of the country, his countryman, Fatimo Bello, is confronted with the crushing disappointment of missing her world cup debut because of visa complications. Aruna's heavy battle Aruna Quadri entered the tournament with high expectations, arranged 20th worldwide and second in Africa. His opening match against Benin Republics of Abdel-Kader Salifou, the lowest player of the tournament on 117th, was expected to be a simple victory. However, the World Cup phase is notorious for its unpredictability, and Aruna's journey is anything but insured. The recent performance of Quadri on the ITTF Africa Cup 2025 saw him losing the final to the Omar Assar of Egypt in a debilitating match of seven sets, which marked his third consecutive definitive loss for Assar in the history of the tournament. Despite the setback, the 36-year-old secured his place in Macao, with the aim of replicating or surpassing his historic quarterfinals of 2014 by an African player. Bello's visa misery Fatimo Bello, one of the emerging stars of Africa, earned her world cup qualification by reaching the semi -final in the Africa Cup. However, her dreams were interrupted when the Chinese embassy in Lagos denied her visa application, even though she was established in Italy. The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) confirmed that all efforts, including diplomatic channels, were exhausted to secure its participation. Bello's absence is an important blow, not only for her personally, but also for the display of Nigeria in the table tennis for women on the world stage. Her place was then filled by Hong Kongs Chengzhu Zhu. African contingent in Macao Participating in Aruna in the men's tax are Egypt Omar Assar and Mohamed El-Beiali, together with Camerons Ylane Batix, who creates history as the first male Cameroonian who qualifies for the World Cup. The women's stretch contains Egypt Hana Goda, Dina Meshref and Mariam Alhodaby. As the tournament progresses, Aruna is left alone to wear Nigeria's hope. His aggressive forehand and high-speed gameplay have become his trademarks and the country would like to see if he can navigate the challenges. In the meantime, the situation of Fatimo Bello emphasizes the non-sparkling obstacles that are often confronted. Her story serves as a moving memory of the complexity of international sports participation and the dreams that can be postponed because of bureaucratic obstacles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brila.net/fatimo-bello-misses-2025-ittf-world-cup-as-aruna-quadri-faces-lone-battle-in-macao/

