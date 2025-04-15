PBKS vs KKR: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, MullanPur, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and more





Punjab Kings (PBKS) locks Hoorns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a long -awaited collision of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 15, Tuesday. The match will be played on PBK's home field, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Interestingly, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will be against his previous team KKR, and with his constant brilliant form will be something to look for in the game. KKR is in the 5th position on the point table with 6 points and PBKs are in sixth position with 6 points too. Both teams want to win the game and add two more points in the bag.

Draft The field in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will favor the batters and a high scoring competition is on the cards. However, Pacers and Spinners can also get help at the location.

The team that wins the Worp wants to chase on this ground.

PBKS vs KKR, weather report at Mullanpur According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the start of the match will be 34 degrees Celsius and it will fall by the end to 27 degrees Celsius. It is predicted that the humidity will fluctuate between 26% to 49% during the game. Heaven is expected to be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain.

IPL -Statistics in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Highest team score: 219/6 by Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (2025)

Lowest team score: 142/10 by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (2024)

Likely games xiis Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (World Championship), Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shasank Singh, Shasank Singh, Azatullah Omarzai, Arshashak Vijaykar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, andre Russell, Ramandeep SINGH, Ramandeep SINGH, Ramandeep SINGH, Ramandeep Singh, Harashit Rana, Harashit Rana, Spacer Johnson/Meeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

