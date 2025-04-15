Katy, Texas A Premium Entertainment location with ultramodern pickleball courts is planned to open in Katy by 2026 for the growing trend of luxury sporting destinations for people west west of Houston. The building board says 2024, but the facility is said to open in 2026.

Electric Pickle will build a facility with nine technologically advanced pickleball courts on 22590 Grand Circle Blvd. In the growing Katy Grand, a commercial and retail complex with various restaurants, shops, entertainment locations and companies at the intersection of Highway 99 and the Katy Freeway.

The multifunctional entertainment destination will also house golf simulators, Jeu de Bougic Balhuizen, table tennis, various game options and an implementing area for musicians, creating a complete social and recreational experience for visitors.

According to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the establishment will include a restaurant with more than 8,000 square meters outside dining room, perfect for the warm climate and the entertainment scene of Houston.

“We combine our love for the fast, campaign game with our passion for delivering luxury culinary offers in a lively and social atmosphere,” said Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant group.

The food supply will vary from Asian inspired dishes to Mexican and Italian options, including sushi, street tacos and pizzas. Casual rate such as hamburgers and sandwiches will also be available, together with starters such as Pretzelbites, fried pickles and spring rolls that focus on various flavors and eateries.

The drink menu contains alcoholic options, including traditional beers, wines, seltzers, cocktails and frozen alcoholic beverages, which improves social eating experience for customers.

The company is spreading in the southwest while Pickleball continues to rise in national popularity. The company recently debuted its first location in Tempe, Arizona, at the beginning of January and has announced future sites planned for Las Vegas and Roseville, California.

More information can be found on the website of the company on www.electricpickle.com For those who are interested in the latest Premium pickleball and entertainment complex in Houston.