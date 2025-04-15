



Exclusive: Netflix has recorded for development Carrie Soto is backDeadline has learned a series adjustment of the Bestseller Tennis theme of Taylor Jenkins Reid. Appropriate, Tennis Great Serena Williams has been set to produce the project from the fifth season and Picturestart. A representative for the streamer refused comments. Written and executive produced by Amanda Kate Shuman (The Wheel of Time, Berlin Station),),, Carrie Soto is back Follows tennis legend Carrie Soto, whose determination to win it at all costs did not make her popular. But by the time she retires from tennis, she is the best player who has ever seen the world. Six years after her retirement, her world record can be taken from her by a brutal, stunning player named Nicki Chan. At the age of 37, Carrie makes the monumental decision to retire and to be coached by her father last year in an attempt to reclaim her record. And to make things more complicated, she is accompanied again during the trip by her on-again, off-again romance, Bowe Huntley. Nevertheless, Carrie Soto is back for an epic last season to be remembered. Williams and Caroline Currier -Executive produce via nine two six productions in addition to Picturestart, Reid and Brad Mendelsohn via Circle Management + Production. Fifth season and Picturestart will serve as co-studios. While Carrie Soto is not based on Williams, the character evokes the 23-way Grand Slam winner and has spoken about the influence of the Williams-Zussen on the book. “My incredible respect for the Williams sisters is part of what makes me interested in tennis,” she said in An interview At the time of the release of 2022 of the book. “I would not write a book about tennis without the influence of only the absolute glory that has been their journey, but also specifically the search of Serena to get as many Grand Slam titles as she can do.” The adjustment of the TV series is also expected to be loosely inspired by the story of Serena Williams. Williams Executive produced the docuseries from 2024 In the Arena: Serena Wiliams as well as, in addition to her sister and colleague Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, King RichardThe film from 2021 about the early years of the sisters in Compton that is being coached by their father. Shuman, who is also ready to write, produce executive and serve as a showrunner Enigma variationsa limited series -adaptation of the novel through Call me with your name Author André Aciman is currently developing at Netflix with Jeremy Allen White affiliated with Star and Executive Produce, is being returned by Uta and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

