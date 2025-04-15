Hockey Australia today announced the new independent selectors, who will chair the selection panels, for the National Hockey Teams for Ladies and Men, the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras, prior to the 2026 World Cup and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Appointed by the Hockey Australia Board High-Performance Committee, former Hockeyoo Bianca Langham Pritchard and former Kookaburra Aaron Hopkins will chair the selection panels of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.

The selection process for the national women's and men's teams of Hockey is controlled by the HA National Selection Policy. This document defines the composition of the selection panels for the two national team programs as a panel of four people, including an independent chairman, the respective head coach and two assistant coaches.

After a distinguished international hockey career in which her 136 caps, Captain Australia, the World Cup 1998 won, Hockeyoo #363 Langham-Pritchard chairman of the selection panel of Hockeyos, which also consists of ladies' head coach Katrina Powelly and Darrina Bisley.

KOOKBURRA #338 HOPKINS WILL MEN HEAD COACH MARK HAGER and Assistant Coaches Rob Hammond and Bevan George, who complete a valued line -up of Kookaburras -great greats on the national selection panel of the gentlemen. Hopkins withdrew from the game in 2008 as a two-time World Cup silver medal winner and a two-time commonwealth games champion, with 165 caps to his name.

“We are very happy to welcome Aaron and Bianca as the new independent seats of our selection panels for the Kookaburras and the Hockeyros,” said Ross Sudano, president of Hockey Australia.

“Their professionalism and leadership, deeply understanding of the game, the rich inheritance and the good understanding of our teams of the importance of selection brings valuable strictness and supervision of our selection processes and our programs while continuing to build the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

“It is exciting to get this opportunity and it means a lot for me to be involved in this way,” said Hopkins.“Since I finished playing, I have been involved in various ways, via the player -path and until the beginning of this year, the High Performance Committee for Hockey Australia, so now to return to the Kookaburras and the hockey program in Australia is something that I am incredibly passionate about.

“I have been there and I have felt the highlights and lows of selection and I understand the importance and value to be placed on this role.”

“It is an honor to be appointed as an independent selector and chairman of the selection panel,” said Langham Pritchard.

“I understand the complexity of selection and the value of having a transparent, passionate and honest trial. After I was in the shoes of the players, I bring honesty, new perspective and a deep respect for the journey they make.

“I am very happy to be asked to contribute, in such a important way to the trip to a stage finish in Los Angeles.”

Hopkins replaces the departing independent selector and former Kookaburra, Daniel Sproule, who has been supervising the National Men's Selection Panel for the past 10 years, while Langham Pritchard the former Hockeyoo, Rechelle Hawkes, who led the woman's selection panel before he went at the end of the cycle.

Both seats have been appointed for a period of four years to post the La Olympic Games, after which the positions are assessed. After an assessment by the HPC of the position description, a chair can now operate a maximum of two Olympic cycles.

“I want to thank Daniel Sproule and Rechelle Hawkes for their dedication and strong, partnership, data -driven selection decisions, during their term of office while helping our teams to continue their rich inheritance in the Australian sport,” Ross added.