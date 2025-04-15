Connect with us

Sports

Table Tennis League is back to expansion

Table Tennis League is back to expansion

 


The last season in 2020 went to the thread, with altair partners, EFG Private Bank, and Express cars fighting for the coveted trophy on the last evening of competitions before Jerseys Covid-19 Lockdown.

Altair took the honor home and returns to defend their title. The prevailing title -winning team consisted of Nick Watkins, Callum Renault, Nick Taylor and Przemyslaw Niemiec.

The average trophy was fiercely disputed, but Raoul Harris (Express Autos) imposed his will to take the title and won with an average of 93 percent. Talha Nasis (EFG) was close behind, with an admirable score of 92%, while Derek Rogan (Express Auto Parts) finished third with an average of 89 percent.

After such compelling action in earlier seasons, Table Tennis Jersey seems to be up to bring the tension, looking for another three teams to participate in the current line-up of 11 squadrons.

Everyone is in the same boat, with the primary goal of the competition to get more people active while they introduce them to the exciting sport of table tennis. Photo: Paul Routier

The format has changed, where each team needs at least four players, as well as the possibility of registering and taking others as the season progresses. The Table Tennis Corporate League has shown that recreational players in Jersey can compete at a higher level in the JTTA competitions, with many who take up the challenge over the years.

Eleni Middleton, president of the JTTA, noted: we are TMF Jersey, our sponsor, very grateful and very grateful for the support of the business community for the relevant of the TMF Jersey Corporate Table Tennis League.

With 11 teams that are currently participating and possibly more than 100 players who visit Fort, this event has received considerable popularity in the table tennis calendar.

We acknowledge the wide range of skills among the participants and hope that this initiative will enter into the importance of business. Currently, the JTTA fundraising for repairs to the Geoff Reed Table Tennis Center, and TMFS sponsorship of the Corporate League is considerably supporting their efforts.

From playing in the competition, many have benefited from the option to challenge themselves against the best on the island that the JTTA competitions enters. Photo: Paul Routier

James Coughlan, market head of TMF Jersey, added that they are enthusiastic to support the Jersey Table Tennis Corporate League, because the event is closely related to our business values.

The JTTA wants to help increase the number of individuals that remain fit, in a fun but competitive environment, while the player participation is stimulated in this growing sport.

Moreover, they are delighted to help financing the reconstruction of the table tennis center, a priority for table tennis jersey.

Table tennis is classified as one of the most adaptable and inclusive sports that exist, which means that everyone can try it.

So if you are looking for an exciting new sport, come on Fort

Regent and try out this exciting activity.

For all interested parties, do not hesitate to contact [email protected].

More from the jep …

Occupation truck badly damaged in early morning ‘break-in’ at St Catherines bunker


‘Orange’ warning from Jersey Met as gale-force winds blow in


Woods provides an exciting course


Fresh faces suggest an exciting season that is still going


UK and world news

WhatsApp to send users about protecting themselves against scams


Heavy rain and floods can cause disturbance, with Office Warns


The man admits that the killing of two women is stuck in Christmas Day


Sir Alan Bates urges victims to bring the government to court for recovery delays


Entertainment News

Actor Alan Rickman had so much more to offer the world, says his wife


Jarvis Cocker: Pulp plays Glastonbury alone in life or the death situation


Meghan opens about juggling


Larry Lamb says he has introduced Gavin and Stacey Film idea to Tim Davie


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://jerseyeveningpost.com/uncategorised/2025/04/15/table-tennis-league-is-back-eyeing-expansion/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics:
Up Next

Jokowi's bastion fought! The lawyer disputes the proof of a false diploma
Don't Miss

Ryan Routh, accused of having tried to kill Trump, of appearing in courtExBulletin

facebook and twitter

Recent Posts