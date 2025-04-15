The last season in 2020 went to the thread, with altair partners, EFG Private Bank, and Express cars fighting for the coveted trophy on the last evening of competitions before Jerseys Covid-19 Lockdown.

Altair took the honor home and returns to defend their title. The prevailing title -winning team consisted of Nick Watkins, Callum Renault, Nick Taylor and Przemyslaw Niemiec.

The average trophy was fiercely disputed, but Raoul Harris (Express Autos) imposed his will to take the title and won with an average of 93 percent. Talha Nasis (EFG) was close behind, with an admirable score of 92%, while Derek Rogan (Express Auto Parts) finished third with an average of 89 percent.

After such compelling action in earlier seasons, Table Tennis Jersey seems to be up to bring the tension, looking for another three teams to participate in the current line-up of 11 squadrons.

Everyone is in the same boat, with the primary goal of the competition to get more people active while they introduce them to the exciting sport of table tennis. Photo: Paul Routier

The format has changed, where each team needs at least four players, as well as the possibility of registering and taking others as the season progresses. The Table Tennis Corporate League has shown that recreational players in Jersey can compete at a higher level in the JTTA competitions, with many who take up the challenge over the years.

Eleni Middleton, president of the JTTA, noted: we are TMF Jersey, our sponsor, very grateful and very grateful for the support of the business community for the relevant of the TMF Jersey Corporate Table Tennis League.

With 11 teams that are currently participating and possibly more than 100 players who visit Fort, this event has received considerable popularity in the table tennis calendar.

We acknowledge the wide range of skills among the participants and hope that this initiative will enter into the importance of business. Currently, the JTTA fundraising for repairs to the Geoff Reed Table Tennis Center, and TMFS sponsorship of the Corporate League is considerably supporting their efforts.

From playing in the competition, many have benefited from the option to challenge themselves against the best on the island that the JTTA competitions enters. Photo: Paul Routier

James Coughlan, market head of TMF Jersey, added that they are enthusiastic to support the Jersey Table Tennis Corporate League, because the event is closely related to our business values.

The JTTA wants to help increase the number of individuals that remain fit, in a fun but competitive environment, while the player participation is stimulated in this growing sport.

Moreover, they are delighted to help financing the reconstruction of the table tennis center, a priority for table tennis jersey.

Table tennis is classified as one of the most adaptable and inclusive sports that exist, which means that everyone can try it.

So if you are looking for an exciting new sport, come on Fort

Regent and try out this exciting activity.

For all interested parties, do not hesitate to contact [email protected].

