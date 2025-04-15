Sticks Up 4 Carter: Local Hockey -Fans Honor Youth Player Carter Barnes – LocalNews8.com





Idaho Falls, Idaho (Kifi) – Local hockey lovers and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings express their condolences to the family of a youth hockey player who died in a tragic car – accident at the weekend. Carter Barnes skated on the world of the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association at the age of 5,

Where he not only played the game that he loved, but later later stepped like a youth hockey referee, “according to his official death message. Carter died at the age of 17 on April 12, 2025. The Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association posted on Facebook in honor of Carter and called him “More than a teammate he was a remarkable young man who brought friendliness, grit and positivity for every ice rink he stepped. His loss is deeply felt, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, coaches and teammates.” Hockey fans and players in the region have joined an online movement, #sticksout4carter, who place their hockey sticks outside their doors to honor Carter and express their condolences for the Barnes family. “Our thoughts and prayers are at Carters family and the entire local youth hockey community during this incredibly difficult time,” the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and Mountain America Center wrote down in a post Facebook. “We at Snake River Youth Hockey Association would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Barnes family,” wrote the group Facebook. “Carter was not a member of our Yeti family, and we did not know him personally, but many of our players and coaches did! Today we honor Carter by bringing our sticks for him!” The young hockey player is survived by his loving parents, brothers and sisters and steps. Click here for more information about Carter or how to support the Barnes family for the death notice information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://localnews8.com/news/2025/04/14/sticks-out-for-carter-local-hockey-fans-honor-youth-player-carter-barnes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos