



AT HOME Travel One Ayala Table Tennis Academy in Makati: Your Ultimate Sports Hub this summer Get ready for the ultimate table tennis experience at One Ayala this summer! Located on the Lower soil level, port 1 of one Ayala Mall in Makati Citythe One Ayala Table Tennis Academy Offers an energetic and inclusive space for players of all ages and skill levels. More than just a recreational hub, this dynamic facility is where the sensation of the game meets premium facilities and a hospitable community. Image of one Facebook page of Ayala Open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. at the weekend, the Academy invites everyone from curious beginners to experience enthusiastic and elevates their game in a lively indoor setting. Players can enjoy unlimited playing time, book VIP -rental for a more personalized experience, or bring their skills to the next level with private coaching sessions. Image of one Facebook page of Ayala Unlimited game is only priced PHP 150 per head per daySo that you can enjoy unlimited matches with your friends all day. Meanwhile the VIP rental is available for PHP 250 per hour per table (with a few rackets and a ball), giving you the chance to play privately with your family and friends. Private -coaching rates are priced PHP 900 per hour or PHP 7,500 for 10 hours for One to two players. For Three playersThe rate is PHP 1,200 per hour or PHP 9,500 for 10 hours. If you leave your equipment at home or simply do not have your own, you can have a Racket for PHP 50 and one Ball for PHP 20 At the One Ayala Table Tennis Academy. It is a handy option that ensures that you are always ready to get into the game. Image of one Facebook page of Ayala In addition to the base, an Ayala Table Tennis Academy distinguishes itself with exclusive events and programs that are designed to promote growth, companionship and pleasure. It is not just about the matches about embracing the spirit of competition while enjoying every rally. Image of Make It Makati's Facebook -Page Whether you are looking for sweating, picking up a new hobby or refining your technology, this is the place to be. Stay informed for upcoming events and experience the ultimate table tennis campaign in the heart of Makati. General information Maybe you like it too … Yamaha Music Store in BGC: help you discover your unique sound Ready to build your home studio and discover your unique sound? The new Yamaha Music Store will certainly put the tone of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on new heights when it opens for the public in Uptown Mall, BGC! Image of Yamaha Music Store After the founding day of Yamaha on October 12, the new Yamaha music store in BGC will become a lively hub for both music lovers and professionals. This store will contain an impressive range of Yamaha instruments, including guitars, keyboards, pianos, drums, brass and wood blowers, synthesizers and other music production tools, so that visitors can fully explore their musical potential. Picture […]

