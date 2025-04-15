PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match 31 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur





At the Indian Premier League 2025 is moving at a fast pace and we are already in the 4th week of this season. All teams have now played at least 5 games, and things will only heat up from now on. In match number 31, the Punjab Kings de Kolkata Knight Riders accept Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams have 3 victories on the board and they will be looking for the table with a victory in this game. Punjab Kings started their campaign and won 2 of their first 2 games when the Iyer-Ponting era started with a bang. However, they lost 2 games in their next three trips. In their 3rd game they lost 50 points from RR, and then in the 5th game, a storm called ABHISHEK SHERMA, she blew away because they did not defend 245. Their barrier, led by Shreyas Iyer, clicked on the word Go, because they have now posted three 200-plus totals in the three outs when they first hit. In their second game against LSG, they made a mockery of the target of 172 by LSG while having to chase it in the 17th. Shreyas Iyer is the leading scorer for them, and their openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave them some fast start. They have one of the longest Batting -Line -ups, where Marco Jansen refers to number 9. Other batters have also demolished some good performance here and there. On the other hand, their bowling has been a reason for concern, because they did not defend 246 against SRH in their last match. Similarly, in the first match against GT, their bowling -line -up almost did not succeed in defending 243 because they won a very narrow match with only 11 points. Arshdeep Singh, their pace spearhead, has not succeeded in taking Wickets in advance, and their main spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not found his rhythm, because he did not pick up consistent wickets. Lockie Ferguson had a good outing against CSK, but then, in the match against SRH, his hamstring injury seemed to have returned to chase him while he left the field after just two balls. He saw his left leg hold before he left the field and is excluded indefinitely. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, fly high after their dominant road victory over CSK. Their bowling has been the key for them. Varun Chakaravarthy has been consistently between the Wickets. Sunil Narine delivered an excellent performance with the ball in the last game. Their pace duo by Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana are also extremely impressive. Their batting is sometimes blown hot and cold. Their opening duo from Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine were able to encourage consistent partnerships in advance in advance. Venkatesh Iyer has so far delivered in just one competition. Their experienced all -rounder Andre Russell and Rinku Singh didn't have much time in the middle. Their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, is, however, the only batter that has consistently supplied and led from the front. Kolkata Knight Riders hope to attract a number of full versions in the coming games. Now, according to this game, you can expect another high scoring game at Mullanpur. With both Batting -Line -ups with sufficient Power Hitters, the six Slagbenchmarks only go up. Will the Knight Riders continue their winning momentum and still achieve another way? Or do the kings come back on the right track with a victory at their home location? We will find out.

