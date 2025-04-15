Sports
Five -star football perspective states the date for dedication
Jackson Cantwell: Football Prospect breaks down the coming decision
Jackson Cantwell, the number 1 football perspective in the 2026 class, is working on his recruitment for his upcoming decision.
Jackson Cantwell, the number 1 general football recruitment in the High School class 2026, will announce its university destination before the end of the month.
Cantwell, a Nixa High Star, will make his announcement on April 30 in the Nixa High School Theater Building. He told the news leader that he would set up four hats and choose one between Miami, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State, which means that he has excluded Mizzou and Michigan.
Cantwell expressed his wish to be done with the recruitment process. He said earlier that he hoped to have a school choose the end of the summer, but his timeline moved before the end of his junior year.
In addition to recording on April 30, he will make an official visit to Oregon on 26-27 April.
This is what Cantwell said before about his last four schools:
Georgia Football and Kirby Smart
Cantwell:“Georgia develops every position at a high level, and they have had a lot of first round (NFL Draft) tackles in recent years. They are developing guys. You don't want to think you go inside:” Oh, I'm going to the NFL, “but just like everyone who starts at Georgia, there is at some point in the NFL in the NFL.
Miami Football and Mario Cristobal
Cantwell:“I was on the phone with my mother, and I was wondering what the weather was in Coral Gables (when it was snowing and a few figures in Nixa), and it was 78 degrees there. That is clearly not the only reason I am looking at Miami. They have the best offensive line coaching duo in the country in (offensive) alex murabal and (offensive line-stova and ((offensive line Coach).
Then you add student life, and it doesn't get much better than Miami, Florida. They have a great situation. You look at Cam Ward last year and you realize that he could not have done anything he did without those guys. “
Ohio State Football and Ryan Day
Cantwell:“Ohio State is an interesting thing for me because they are currently the best team in the country. They have Ryan Day, who has done fantastic work and is probably the most overrated coach in University Football when he is one of the best coaches in the University Football. I still think that Ohio State likes him and I don't think in.
Their attacking line did incredible last year, but I think it is interesting that they have another offensive line coach because he left to go to the cardinals, and now they have a man who has not coached O-Line since 2016. It will be interesting to see how that works. “
Oregon Football and then Lanning
Cantwell:“There is a good argument that Lanning is my favorite coach that I have met so far. He is a fantastic guy and a great ball coach. I really like him. I think (offensive line coach) A'lique Terry does great job with regard to the children and a great job.
You know the Oregon brand because of how large they are national. They are on television all the time, you can view all their things and they win a lot. It is very nice to view them. “
