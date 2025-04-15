



Ruston After a regular season of 17-8 and a perfect 5-0 record in competition game, Louisiana Tech earned the number 3 seed in the 2025 Conference USA ladies tennis championship. La Tech, which earned his highest sowing since he came to Cusa, will be linked to no. 6 Seed WKU. The quarter -final match, which is streamed live on ESPN+, will be played on Thursday, April 17 at 12.00 CT in the Liberty Tennis Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bulldogs wear a lot of positive momentum in the championship, after they have closed the season on a five-match winning streak with victories in the conference on Kennesaw State, Liberty and Utep. La Tech was led by his two captains Ana Rodrigues And ZOIE EPPS This spring. Rodrigues, the four-year-old senior from Montes Claros, Brazil, is 11-6 in double singles while playing each game from the number 1 position. She has won 10 of her last 13 completed competitions, including three victories over League enemies. Then there are EPPs that broke a 43-year program record last Sunday when she claimed that Dual Singles wins no. 23. The second-year-old has a remarkable 23-2 record while he usually plays from the number 2 place. She is wearing a 12-match winning streak in the championship. The two also work together to go 17-7 in Double Doubles, which is bound by most victories in program history. The duo played every game from the first place and is currently running on an eight-match winning streak. The opponent, WKU, ended the regular season with a general record of 15-9. The Lady Toppers are anchored by Rachel Hermanova and Sofia Blanco who have combined to go 29-13 in double singles while playing in the two top two places. They also work together in double to set a 14-8 mark. La Tech and WKU are not strangers to abandon a conference championship. The two programs quadrates last season in the quarterfinals of Cusa in Miami, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Bulldogs. On Thursday, the ninth time will mark the 'Dogs and Lady Toppers in the late season, date from their days as Sun Belt Conference enemies. La Tech has a slim 8-7 series advantage over WKU. The bulldogs have won two straight and four of the last six matchups. Support La Tech Athletics Championships require championship resources. Fans can have a direct influence on the success of La Tech Athletics via Ltac, Aillet Society, T-Club and Young Alumni Program, as well as the Bulldog Community Outreach, the NIL collective that supports Bulldog and Lady Techster athletes. Visit Buildthelegacy.com Today. Bark louder Our mission is to involve, develop and promote the Louisiana Tech Athletics brand. You can do that by spending time consuming our content and by investing your talents. By barking louder with your time and talent, you can influence progress and brand development in a meaningful way. Visit latechsports.com/barklouder today. You bark. We bark. Louder together. Social media Follow us for all the last last in Bulldog Tennis on X (@Latechtennis), Instagram (@Latechtennis) and Facebook (Latitblow notes).

