Echuca-Moama is the home of a State table tennis champion

The resident of Echuca-Moama traveled to Gippland to participate in the Victorian Open Championships 2025, where she walked away with some silverware for her problems.

However, it did not start with the plan for the table tennis core.

Mallya participated in both the Open Womens competition and the competition of more than 30 years and, despite an early exit in the first, she went into force in the last.

The championships attract the best players in the state from rural, regional and metropolitan areas and have a wide range of numbers to reach players of all ages.

In the open ladies singles there were six groups in the competition that played against each other and then entered the quarterfinals.

Mallya lost both games in her group and fell on the 14-year-old powerhouse Shrinika Hariprasad in four games, 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5 and the 15-year-old Olympic-Hopeful Connie Psihogios in straight sets, 11-3, 11-1, 11-0.

This competition at a high level in the open competition offered Mallya the perfect warming up for the division of more than 30.

In her first game in the division in 30 years, Mallya, after dropping her first two sets, found Momentum in the third set and finally that wave all the way to a comeback victory against Kate Carmichael, 8-11, 3-11, 11-5, 11-7, 14-12.

Mallya looked particularly strong during her other two group matches and overweer Anushka Fernando in four sets, 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8 and rolled by Michelle Bowd in straight sets, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.

Mallya had the whole momentum in the world that entered the semi-final and continued on the stable path, defeated the Juk-Ching Tan in four sets, 11-8, 2-11, 12-10, 11-8, before he was in the big dance again opposite Carmichael.

Despite two brightly disputed sets, Mallya did not miss a trick in the final and defeated Carmichael 12-10, 11-4, 15-13 to be crowned Victorian champion.

Mallya was stunned when she won and stated that she did not expect to walk away a champion.

“It was a great experience. I got to know many people at the weekend. I think it was great, she said.

I played six games in two hours, which was good because it was fast, and I didn't get much from a break so that I could find rhythm.

I didn't expect to win at all, I just had fun. It was just an event to attend to be eligible for nationals.

I did not realize what a big problem was to win until after, when I let strangers come to me and congratulate myself.

For Mallya not only won a great part of the event, but making friends with fellow competitors gave her a sense of satisfaction and comrading.

It was very nice and I made some beautiful connections. We had such a nice chat because all the women in my division are around my age, she said.

It was wonderful to make new friends in my sport and was such a great event to be part of, and I was lucky to walk away with a victory, so that was fun.

Looking ahead, Mallya said she wanted to go to the National Championships 2025 in July and was honored to get the opportunity to represent Victoria.

I am so excited to go to Nationals and I am proud to be able to wear the Victoria Uniform team, she said.

It will be a difficult performance there, but I will give it my best chance and I am sure it will be a nice experience.