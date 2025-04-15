'Afghanistan Women's History starts again' DW 04/15/2025

The cricket administrative body (ICC) has announced that it will form a dedicated task force to support the female cricketers of Afghanistan that are displaced by the Taliban. The news is a joyful surprise for many of the women who fight to represent their nation in the past three years.

“I can't describe my feelings when I heard the news,” Filooza Afghan told DW. “I can't say it's just three years old. I think it's more than 20 years old.”

“When we were in Afghanistan, other women for us … Fought for this team since 2010. They fought to have a team, so that we could represent our country, such as other women from countries such as Pakistan, India and Australia. It's big news, not just for us, it's big news for all Afghan women around the world, and I say that the Afghanistan said they.

Three years in Exlie

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and since then women from most areas of public life have been blocked, including sport. This meant that the cricket of women was no longer recognized, so that the players of the national team were asked for the ICC to be recognized as a refugee team. Six months after she had her contract to play cricket for her country, Afghan, just like many of her teammates, had to flee to Australia.

Pressure of the governments of some of the leading cricket countries on the ICC followed. Human Rights Watch even called on the ICC to suspend the membership of Afghanistan and to prohibit the men's team, which regularly participates in world cups. No action against the men's team has ever taken place, nor has any change made to the ICC membership of the country, although Afghanistan has no women's team, which is a requirement for the ICC. The announcement in April is therefore a huge moment.

The Task Force, formed in collaboration with the most prominent cricket associations in the worldwide game, namely India, England and Australia, includes “a dedicated fund to offer direct monetary help, so that these cricketers have the means they need to continue the game,” said the ICC declaration.

“This will be supplemented with a robust high-performance program that offers advanced coaching, facilities of world-class and customized mentorship to help them reach their full potential.”

A return that sends a message

For Afghan, this latest development is only the next step to tilt the game to their advantage. After the exiled women played their first game in more than three years in January in January against Cricket Without Borders in Australia in blue shirts, but without the flag or colors of the country, the team is ready to return.

“This is not the end. We have just started,” Afghan said. “I think the history of the ladies of Afghanistan is starting again. I think the happy place will come because, if you see the past, we just fought for that, and we tried to get our rights. But I hope that with this opportunity with this opportunity, with this opportunity, we can write history for all Afghan women.”

The impact of this news can reach further than the current group.

“The first time I was a child, I just see the men's matches. And then I decided to play cricket, and I just asked my mother:” Why doesn't Afghanistan have a women's team? ” And she said, “Maybe you can make your girls,” Afghan said. “

The hope is now that the ICC initiative will quickly take action and that the women of Afghanistan can re -represent their country.

