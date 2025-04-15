



Bubba Frazier Plays with speed. The four -star final recipient also took a university decision with considerable speed. Frazier, a junior at Savannah (GA.) Benedictine military school, announced a verbal dedication to Notre Dame on Monday to less than two months after receiving a grant offer from the Irish. Notre Dame offered Frazier in February shortly after taking a 40 -meter dashboard in 4.43 seconds in the Under Armor Next Football Camp in Atlanta. Frazier quickly joined Notre Dame wide recipient coach Mike Brown And earlier this month visited Notre Dame to view Irish practice. Subscribe to Within ND Sports To stay up to date with Notre Dame Athletics

The 5-foot-10, 185 pound Frazier visited Wisconsin The day after his time at Notre Dame, but that ended his recruitment trips. Frazier has viewed three other programs that offered him Georgia Tech” Georgia And North Carolina With March visits before the Notre Dame won him. Frazier started to attract widespread attention after his junior season at the Benedictine Military School. Prior to the season, his offer list contained only three power four offers: UCF, Georgia and Arkansas. Then, from January and in March, such as Auburn, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, West Virginia and North Carolina joined the chase of Frazier. The Speedster was a productive weapon for Benedictines attack. He caught 46 passes for 753 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Frazier also was 85 in 604 yards and eight touchdowns. Frazier has also shown his speed on the track with the time of 10.74 seconds in the 100-meter dashboard at the 4A State Championships in Georgia last year. Rivals rank Frazier as the number 11 final receiver in the 2026 class. He first appeared in the Rivals250 in March as the general prospect no. 219 and no. 10 Slot, but rivals left him out of the top 250 in the April update. “Frazier is a ready-made Saturday perspective from both a physical and technical point of view, which presents as a potential free wide receiver and/or ball carrier, as well as a potential fit in the return game with his explosiveness and overall playing capacity,” said Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. “He not only verified the speed to his name (4.43 Laser 40-Yard Dash at Under Armor Atlanta), but he gets that top speed in a whole hurry, an important element for his game as a three-phase high school star. “How it can translate to Saturday on attack is like a movable chess piece for an offensive coordinator, where the right matchup turns the field or the game all changes together. Now to a started 185 pounds, Frazier Sport also hardness with the ball in his hands, his powers in his career.” Participate in the conversation The Insider Lounge Notice board

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://notredame.rivals.com/news/four-star-slot-bubba-frazier-commits-to-notre-dame-football-s-2026-class The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos