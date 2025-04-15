Which Brock Faber goes to the play -offs? – Minnesota Wild

When Brock Faber will make the contract extension inkte that will make him the best -paid defender of the Minnesota wild next year, general manager Bill Guerin made his expectations clear about what he wanted for the $ 8.5 million AAV.

“You get this because of who you are as a player and a person,” the GM told His fundamental defender. “Never change.”

Guerin said that came after a Rookie season where the expectations of Faber shifted dramatically. Once to be thought A defensive defender in the tradition of Jonas Brodin, Faber broke out with a 47-point season. At only 21, he had more points as a defender in a single season than any wild blueliner, not called Ryan Steror Matt Dumba. His all-round game spoke to him second place Voting in the Calder Trophy.

But after a strong start of the season, Faber looked anything but Faber-like most of the second half of the season. Since January 1, Faber has been surpassed 16-27 on 5-on-5, a goals of 37.2% for percentage on the four deal among 145 defenders with more than 500 minutes during that time. Fans have noticed that his huge minutes take him, and the exhaustion can go beyond the physical.

Faber's business card is perhaps his balance; He is usually in position and plays the right game. But we see more briefs, as with the opening goal of Mikael Backlund on Friday, when he and Filip Gustavsson miscommunicated about what an easy collection should have been.

Wilde fans know that this is not Brock Faber, and it is certainly not the version that unexpectedly has to make some noise in the play -offs. The 2025 version of Faber can even (still) cost the wild a play -off place. The struggles of Faber on the attacking and defensive side of the Puck have cost Minnesota 3.1 points in the rankings, according to the classification points of the evolving hockey above replacement. That is the sixth biggest negative impact in the competition.

Yet it is difficult to blame Faber for all this. Partly because the Wild cannot switch off the large minute switch, thanks to an never -ending series of injuries. But also, because Faber still shows flashes of greatness through all this, even when he is pushed to the limit.

Faber played 27 minutes and 28 seconds on Friday evening against the Calgary Flames. After he had traveled to Vancouver, he played Saturday 33:28 The second highest single game total In the NHL this year. That is an hour-plus hockey in two nights, with an airplane ride in between. Yet Faber was the difference maker in a do-or-die game. He scored the first goal of De Wild to lower the lead from Vancouver to 2-1 and then helped with Mats Zuccarello's overtime winner.

His contributions went further than scoring. When Faber was on even strength on the ice, De Wild had supported a 2-0 goal advantage by an edge of 32-9 in non-flocked shot attempts. For more than half of the game, Faber ensured that Minnesota received more than 75% of the attack. On Friday, the young defender of Minnesota saw his best, even when the team had to continue to create the responsibility on his shoulders.

But which of these fabers will we see in the future? The person struggling in Calgary, or the one who can control an entire game?

If it is the last, it will be because he finds somehow a way to push through the literal miles that the wild has attracted him. According to NHL Edge, Faber has skated 273.5 miles this season, the 10th most in the NHL. It is difficult to see a way that Minnesota illuminates its load and goes into the play -offs. The Left-shot Zeev Buium, the top perspective of the Wild van Denver, does not take minutes away from the right shot Faber, even if John Hynes immediately trusts the 19-year-old Blueliner.

Buizer could only help Faber if Hynes plays the two together, so that buzzium focus on the puck handling tasks. At the moment, Faber has the task of being Minnesota's option in all three zones. That not only means that Faber plays a large number of minutes, but they are minutes that demand him going all the way. Having buzzium if the first option in the offensive and perhaps even neutral zone can help Faber keep fresh in the routine of a play -off round.

But then we deal back to the question of whether Hynes will trust a teenager with an important workload. That feels like a big piece. Yet it may be worthwhile to try something to help Faber not spend half an hour on the ice. However, as it looks, it is the status quo for Minnesota, even once Jared Spurgeon return Being hit in the throat with a puck.

That must change next season. Whether it is by choice or necessity, the wild forces Faber in the role of the Ster, and he is not that kind of player. Ster registered huge minutes, partly because he could keep his energy and concentrate on defense during matches. Faber has suter-like endurance, but does more than more, so he can't keep that energy during the game.

That's why he can't be that Brock Faber. That is not what Guerin wanted and what fans want to see from him. Minnesota must find the balance with which Faber can be himself for the play -offs and beyond.