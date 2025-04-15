



The 2025 edition of the Joola European Youth Series Bosnia and Herzegovina Open takes place in Sarajevo, from 16 to 20 April, bringing some of the most promising young table tennis players together in Europe. The event is held in the Sportski Centar Ilija and marks the third stop of the series, after successful tournaments in Trkiye and Croatia. U13 mixed teams: continental competition in two groups The U13 Mixed Teams event contains ten teams divided into two groups of five, participating in a Round-Robin format during the group stage. Each tie consists of nine individual competitions, where every victory contributes to the team total. After the group stage, group winners will be confronted in the final, while the second placed teams will compete for 3rd place. The third placed teams play for the 5th and fourth place for the 7th, all under the same best-of-nine format. The competition welcomes teams from all over Europe, including various squadrons with mixed nationality. BiH 1 contains Mia Hadovi and Zara Zlotrg, next to Berriz Bajrovi and Luka Sui.

Bih 2 includes Lejla Botonji and Irina Petkov, with Emir Zjaki and Es Zukan.

Croatia is represented by Karla IVi and Sara Rivetti, accompanied by Ivan Smiljani and Matija Zohil.

A mixed team of Croatia/Italy brings Vilma Despot, Ginevra Donetti and Serena Rossati together on the girls side, with Edwin Pavi and Giorgio Borghese who compete for the boys.

England Velt Amber Lemmon and Cindy Xiao, together with Kai Lun Chow, Zihan Lin and Lewis Wu.

Italy trusts Claudia Bertolini and Alice Borsani, accompanied by Pietro Campagna and Tommaso Simi.

Montenegro is represented by Kalina Boovi and Lara Franeta, with Ore Mitri and Milan Vueti.

Rou 1 includes Nadalia Ionacu and Kariss Yasmin Erban, with Mihai Iordan and Alexandru Pop.

Rou 2 contains Ioana Ionescu and Teodora Sardeni, accompanied by Albert Armand Czigler and Matei Ni.

Serbia competes with Sara Fall and Nikolina Stani, while the representation of Bence the boys. U15 mixed teams: 16 squadrons, two -stage layout The U15 Mixed Teams event brings 16 teams together, divided into four groups of four. Phase 1 follows a Round-Robin format, in which each DAS consists of nine similarities. Teams earn one point per individual victory. The top two teams of each group are moving forward to the A -Final, where they will compete in progressive knockout competitions for positions 18. The lower two teams enter the B -final and fight for positions 916 under the same knocker size. Among the participating countries: BiH 1: Naa caught, Lana Lovri, Nidal Basi and Ore Eli

BiH 2: Amra Imams, Enna Zembi, Dario TVVTKOVI and Dino Zlotrg

CRO 1: Lana Benko, Klara Konar, Nikola Juri and Matija Volf

CRO/NOW: Viktorijah Olakovi, Laura Aki, Mateo Terihaj and Giulio Campagnanana

Cyprus is represented by Aphrodite Achillides, Marina Loizou, Christos Touloumis and Giorgos Tziabos.

England brings Alyssa Nguyen, Soraya Rahmani-Nalenny, Hannah Saunders, Dimitar Dimitrov, Kacper Piwowar and Pablo Ramirez Rioja.

Finland/Latvia team contains Kamilla Kadar, Anastasija Zibunova, Jimi Koivumki and Eetu Mkel.

Georgia is reported by Mariam Gorgadze, barbare Sikharulidze, Davit Chedishvili and Mate Gambarashvili.

Moldova sends Valeria Cravcenco, Maria Cuciuc, Anastasia Taucci, Alexandr Arnaut and Nicolae Bucur.

Montenegro/Denmark combines Anastasija Vujovi, Mia Ivanovi, Emil Hasselbalch and Malik Severinsen.

Poland includes Wanessa Kulczycka, Nicol Bartoszko, Piotr Lacki and Dawid Staniowski.

Romania contains Maya Roberta Madar, Ioana Patricia Stoica, Ionu Rare Ceusescu and David Toro.

Slovenia is represented by Klara and Laura Rahotin Pavi, Luka Ai Blaek and Aleks Koren.

Serbia Bings Emaili Miul, Theodora Sudum, David Apanda and Ingjat Jakovljev.

SVK: Bianka Bacs, Barbora Melisa Guassardo, Marco Cisarik and Filip Nagy

SVK/LAT: Martina Hrabajov, Vivien Murkov, Andrej Brece and Maksims.

