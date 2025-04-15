Navy football team to visit the White House on Tuesday





Football

14-4-2025 10:57:00

Annapolis, md.de 2024 Navy Football Team will visit the White House on Tuesday in honor of the Mids who win the trophy of the Commander-in-chief. The ceremony with President Donald Trump is planned at 3 p.m. There is a chance that the ceremony will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the White House:https://www.youtube.com/@@ Whitehouse/Streams The Midshipmen 2024 joined the teams of 1905 (10-1-1), 2004 (10-2), 2009 (10-4), 2015 (11-2) and 2019 (11-2) that won at least 10 games in a season. Navy's 21-20 victory over Oklahoma in the Bowl Lockheed Martin Armed Forces marked the first time Navy beat a team from the SEC in a Bowl game since 1954 (1955 Sugar Bowl) when the Mids Ole Miss hit 21-0. It was the first victory against a SEC team in general since 2004 when the Marine Vanderbilt defeated 29-26. Navy ended the regular season with a complete Domination of Service Academy Rival #19 Army, where he hit the Black Knights 31-13 in the 125th game of the Army-Navy match presented by USAA. With victories on the Air Force and the Army, the Mids won the trophy of the commander-in-chief, which is presented annually to the winner of the football competition between the three major service academies (Navy, Air Force and Army) and is mentioned in honor of the President of the United States. This year Navy won the two Service Academy matches with a combined 45 points that connect the Navy team 2019 for the largest combined CIC victory margin by one of the three service academies since 2007 when Navy Air Force and Army defeated 46 points. The victory over the army gave Marine victories on two ranked opponents in the same season for the first time since 1958, when the Mids #8 / #7 rice 20-7 and #14 / #12 Michigan 20-14 defeated. Navy defeated #24 (coaches) Memphis 56-44 on September 21, 2024. Navy was predicted as 11th in the American Athletic Conference and ended the year that was third with Memphis (Marine defeated Memphis Head-to Head) with a 6-2 Mark despite playing one of the most difficult diagrams in the competition.

