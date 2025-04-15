



A skating sister: I really want the world to see what was capable of. Now coaching at Tehans Applicable called Icebox, an ice rink that is tucked away in the vast Mall Iran, juggling the responsibilities of the national team, club competitions and her role as a personal trainer. Shes also guides a growing cohort of female coaches, many of whom are former teammates. I hope these connections help to put Iran on the map in the global hockey community, she says. We have many talented girls here, and I really want the world to see what was capable of. The figures make her back: according to the latest IIHF data, the Islamic Republic of Iran has 396 registered female playersMore than four times the number of male players (98) who is currently active in the country. She was very effective in stimulating the rapid growth and development of women's hockey compared to hockey hockey in Iran, said Kaveh Sedghi, president of the Iranian Ice Hockey Association. Under her leadership, hockey has gained a lot of visibility. This spring Sanaei joined the IIHFS NEW Her coaching networkA worldwide initiative to connect female coaches through mentoring and community. The program was officially launched during the Women's World Championship of 2025 IIHF which took place on 9-20 April. Sanaei sees all the impact of it, because the her network helps her dream larger and make contact with coaches she admires. What fascinates me the most is part of a community, she said. It's all about women, connecting with other coaches and athletes who have the same passion and see how we can learn from each other. She is mainly inspired by pioneers such as Jessica CampbellA coach born in Canada who makes waves like an NHL assistant at the Seattle Kraken: I really admire her. She is such a pioneer and has done many incredible things as one of the first female coaches in professional men's hockey. Sanaei may have exchanged her captain's jersey for a piece of cake, but she still orders the ice rink. There are of course challenges: limited resources, scarce ice rink, cultural roadblocks. But Sanaei does not skate alone. With a growing team of coaches, a supporting federation and global allies through her network, the ice under her feet feels just solid enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/azam-sanaei-womens-ice-hockey-islamic-republic-of-iran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

