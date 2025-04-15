



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has Athlete quota completed For the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the upcoming games explains the first to contain more female athletes than male. The IOC outlined the Record 36-Sport Olympic program and announced that the 2028 games will contain 11.198 athletes, most in history, with 5,333 female athletes and 5,167 male. The athlete quota in the core 31 Sport is 10,500, corresponding to the total from Paris 2024, and the extra 698 places come through the five new sports that will be disputed in LA. Olympic Athlete Cwota: 2024 vs 2028 Sport 2024 2028 Athletics 1,810 1,810 Water sports 1,370 1,370 Misuse 514 514 Football 504 504 Row 502 502 Hockey 384 384 Volley-ball 384 384 Basketball 352 384 Judo 372 372 Shooting 340 340 Handball 336 336 Sail 330 330 Canoe 318 318 Gymnastics 318 318 Rugby 288 288 Wrestle 288 288 Box 248 248 Baseball/softball Not disputed 234 Scout 212 212 Rider 200 200 Cricket Not disputed 180 Badminton 172 172 Table tennis 172 172 Tennis 172 172 Lacrosse Not disputed 132 Archery 128 128 Taekwondo 128 128 Golf 120 120 Weightlifting 120 120 Flags Football Not disputed 120 Triathlon 110 110 Skateboarding 88 88 Sports climbing 68 76 Modern pentathlon 72 64 Surf 48 48 Squash Not disputed 32 Fracture 32 Not disputed Total 10,500 11,198 Changes in core sports: For the first time in history, all team sports have at least the same number of women's teams as men's teams.

Water Polo adds two ladies teams, making it 12 men's and 12 ladies teams. However, the quota for Aquatics remains the same at 1,370 athletes. The male quota drops from 648 in 2024 to 637 in 2028, while the women are increasing from 722 to 733 (specific aquatic sport quotas for LA 28 are not yet available.)

The aquatics' quota for Aquatics remains remarkably the same despite swimming with six new events (three men and three ladies) with the addition of the battle 50s.

There will be more women's teams (16) for the first time than gentlemen (12) in football (football).

An extra weight class has been added in boxing women to “ensure full gender parity between events”, although quotas remain the same as 2024.

Arching, athletics, golf, gymnastics, rowing coastal strint and table tennis will all see the addition of a new mixed team event.

The 3 × 3 basketball event has been expanded from eight teams per gender to 12 teams per gender, and resue in the total quota of basketball that increases from 352 to 384 athletes.

The quota of Sport Climbing increased by eight athletes after the Boulder and Lead events were announced to be disputed as separate medals in 2028 after they were previously combined.

In addition to basketball and sports climbing, the only other core sport that had a quotum opportunity from Paris, modern pentathlon, which is decreasing from 72 to 64. It was almost left before 2028, but will be admitted after the haze confirmed that the riding section is replaced by obstacle races in Los Angeles. New sports: Five new sports are added to the Olympic schedule in Los Angeles, resulting in the increase of 10,500 athletes in Paris to 11.198 in Los Angeles.

Baseball/softball comprises 234 total athletes, which means that the matches return after they were last disputed in Tokyo.

Cricket, which will appear at the Olympic Games for the second time ever after the debut in 1900, brings 180 athletes.

Lacrosse, formerly about the Olympic program in 1904 and 1908, brings 132 athletes.

Flag football (120) and Squash (32) make their Olympic debut and bring 152 athletes together.

Breaking, which had 32 athletes in his Olympic debut last year, is the only sport that will not be disputed in Los Angeles after it was in Paris. You can find the full quota 2028 here.

