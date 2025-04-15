



Rochester, NY – Norwich University Men's Tennis -Standouts Terrance Bayly-Henshaw (Scottsville, NY) And Jaxson Redmond (Kennisbunkport, Maine) have been named the Empire 8 Doubles team of the week, as announced by the Office Conference on Monday afternoon. The recognition marks the first weekly honor of the first career for both Bayly -Henshaw and Redmond and continues the strong representation of Norwich in the best weekly artists of Empire 8. The duo will be the second Cadet to the honor this season, after an earlier kink for Keagan Trays (Gun Barrel City, Texas) And Gabe Legal (Ballston Spa, NY) on March 17. Bayly-Henshaw and Redmond went to an impressive 8-6 victory in the top double flight against Thomas College, an important highlight in a heavily fought 6-3 team loss on the road in the A-Copi Tennis & Sports Center in Augusta, Maine. The competition meant a rematch of a narrow non-conference loss earlier in the season and was the first conference of the year of Norwich of the Year. Due to the aggressive net game and the coupling of the duo, the cadets were able to first strike in Doubles action, so that Norwich was given early momentum in a competitive match-up at a top conference participant. In the first season, Norwich continues to make waves as associated members of the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) and affiliated members of the Empire 8. The cadets now have four weeks of weekly awards in 2025 and currently have the best overall record of all Empire 8 programs on 6-2, including a 2-1 Play. Norwich returns to action with a busy week ahead and organizes for the first time Intrastate Rival Vermont State University Johnson on Wednesday, April 16 at 3:00 PM in Shapiro Fieldhouse. The cadettes then welcome non-conference opponent Rhode Island College on Thursday, April 17 at 2.30 pm, before they go again on Saturday, April 19 at 1:00 pm to go to a NAC match-up at Vermont State University Lyndon.

