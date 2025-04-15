Ball One: Shakespeares County Set to see

Ethan Bamber knows a bit about drama (he is the son of Olivier Award-winning actor David Bamber), so it was no surprise that he had ended an exciting chase with a theatrical six. His 30s were not out for Warwickshire against Durham was hardly a bit part, but it was a match in which there were 22 lead roles, County Cricket delivered his unique storylines about not three acts, but four days.

Ben McKinney, the Durham and England Lions Starlet, anchored the first innings of 387 the home sides in which England took four wickets in his 21 overs under the 19-year-old Legspinner Taz Ali. Michael Booth took four fast wickets from his own in Durham's second innings, but a lead of 149, five down, was reinforced by the late order to the extent that Alex read was able to explain late on the third evening, so that the visitors set a target of 339.

That looked like a good decision when Ben Raine and Matthew Potts De Beren Vijf still had double digits, but Centurion Ed Barnard found great support from Kai Smith and Booth, in at eight, struck with great calm. That was the stage for Bamber, who had all the answers and delivered the last line in a compelling story.

Bal Two: Simpson Custom made for Sussex

Sussex has to wonder what all the fuss is about in Division One, because the newly promoted team has handed out a 260-run shellacking to Somerset at Hove.

After former Captain Tom Haines (141) and Daniel Hughes (91) had pushed the lead to 277, John Simpson played the cricket of his life in his second season when Captain added a second undefeated century in successive games, so Somerset had survived four sessions.

To their honor, the visitors fought the map completely, but left-poor Zean Hean, one of the many to migrate between Surrey and Sussex over the years, added 4-28 to his first innings 5-48, despite missing the fourth day, and the victory was protected with a session in the hand.

What about the last weeks toast of Taunton, Tom Banton? Six in the first innings and a duck in the second cricket can be both cruel and friendly.

Ball three: Bairstow brings an eye on the eye

Even a Red Rose man like your correspondent may have found a dot of dust in his eye when Jonny Bairstow Yorkshire led as a full-time captain on the floor where his father had done the same job 40 years ago. His team proud him, while they steamed Worcestershire with more than 500 runs to only register their second victory in Division One since 2019.

The tempo attack that led promotion last year, led by Ben Betsy Cad, George Hill and Jordan Thompson was supplemented with the experience of Jack White, and that quartet saved 19 Worcestershire wickets between them.

Perhaps the enormous mental effort in securing the Taunton trek in the first match of the campaign at Brett Doliveiras Team, because he admitted 771-14, while only 267-20 is compiled in response a terrible capitulation. They are gone again in Chelmsford this week (due to constant flooding problems in the winter at New Road) and the skipper has a job to raise his team.

Jonny Bairstow led Yorkshire to victory against Worcestershire. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWPIX/Shutterstock

Ball four: Oval pitch gets better (or worse?)

Do the pitches fall on all those days? The oval presented a good example of a small swing and a lot of unlikely Scottish selection led to two first innings, each of which one ball each requires. Looking, I felt it was a 450-PAR pitch. I may have exaggerated the impact of the relatively short border on the gasometers, but Dom Sibley seemed to agree, to book himself for Bed and Breakfast, to wear his bat for the first time and to help himself to another ton in the second count.

Sonny Bakers Raw Pace (very raw, very pacy) brought him five wickets when Surrey was looking for fast runs for a late explanation on day three, but Hampshire kept comfortable and only lost two wickets on the last day on an attack with Dan Worrall, Kemar Bowlers, Jordan Kent.

The unusual clement weather can soon say goodbye to us, but pitches (and not only in the oval) may have to give a little more encouragement to bowlers, especially late in the competition, if the entire spectrum of first class crickets have to be enjoyed.

Ball Five: Perfect Kent is second

Kent is the only district in the country that enjoys a record of 100%, but they are behind Leicestershire in the Two Table Division because of our old friends, bonus points. This column is of the opinion that teams should play to win instead of hitting random goals, but it will all come out in the Wash in the fall. At least let's hope.

Daniel Bell-Drummond supported the three-day victory of previous weeks with 145 runs with a three-day victory, this time with eight wickets. Kent looked into problems at 79-6 in the first excavation, but Wicketkeeper Harry Finch and Aussie Allrounder Grant Stewart added 101 for the seventh Wicket to make a shooting with one innings.

After they made 311, Middlesex were light favorites when the game went into its fourth innings, but all the cut and the fold of the previous three soon disappeared. Zak Crawley did Zak Crawley -Dingen (fell to 0 than a fire from borders) to get his team to a flyer and Ben Compton stroked his way to an undefeated barrel, while Tawanda Muyeye flourished his way to a complementary effort on the other side.

The batter born in Zimbabwe wants to play for England. His talent is clear to everyone who looks at him for 20 minutes, something that I suspect has done Rob Key, the director of the English cricket teams. If the 24-year-old consistent scores can add to its strength and strokeplay, hell has to go forward in the long queue of middle order that fight for selection.

Ball Six: Bohannon again

Three from Josh Bohannon's 12 last centuries came to Northhamptoneshire and a fourth arrived for Lancashire on time to protect the draw against an understandably tiring visiting attack.

The question with which Luke Procter was born in Lancashire, but now that halfway through the day three in the hand of North Hands, was whether it follows the next (this column says no in nine cases of 10). Of course, the management was 268, but what was the true nature of the circumstances? They were so goodbye that numbers six, seven, eight and nine 286 could put together between them (as his own late middle order had) or so insidiously that eight wickets could disappear for 100 points, as Lancashire had just demonstrated.

He chose not to let 30-overs thrash in the Tom Tom Club (Bailey, Hartley et al) and told his bowlers to go again. That they did, in loan, Calvin Harrison back -up of 19 overs in the first attempt with 57 in the second for his 11 wickets, but only Liam Guthrie and Saif Zaib could conjure up a chapter each to support him. Lancashire had beaten 232 consecutive overs when handshakes were offered, but one can only imagine the fatigue in the body and mind of their opponents when Bohannon was sixth, the leading role, a fragile 28 with a lot of time left, but with more than 200 overs in their legs.

This article is of The 99.94 Cricket blog