



Vice -President JD Vance seems to have refurbished an important prize in the White House. Vance, 40, the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy dropped when he tried to give it to Ohio State University Buckeyes that Teveyon Henderson returned at the end of the Ceremony in the Whouth Lawn White House on Monday 14 April. The trophy weighs 35 pounds, per Vs today. It split at the base, who grabbed Vance while Henderson held the long golden football. The team won the title with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in January. Vance was born in Ohio and obtained his bachelor's degree from the state of Ohio. He represented Ohio in the Senate before he became vice -president. The trophy was made by American Fine Art Foundry UAP Polylic TallicAnd is 26.5 centimeters long. It is made of gold, bronze and stainless steel, Vs today Reports. Prior to the Fumble, both Vance and President Trump congratulated the team with their victory. Vance previously served for two years as an American senator who represented Ohio. “I am proud of you. You were resilient. You were tough. You represented the state Ohio well. You represented the whole country well,” Vance said during the ceremony. Vance then held up the remaining half of the trophy for photos with the team. Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest. Vance seemed to see a person who is wearing a hat from the University of Michigan, the old rival university of Ohio State. “I don't know who the man in the corner left here in a hat in Michigan in this celebration. But I am about to tell the secret service that you have a dangerous weapon,” Vance said. After a video of the incident went viral, Vance spoke to it XWriting: “I didn't want anyone to get the trophy after Ohio State, so I decided to break it.”

