Sports
American Hockey League announces team winners of IOA/American Specialty Ahl Man of the Year Awards
April 15, 2025
Springfield, Mass. The American Hockey League today announced the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty Ahl Man of the Year Awards, selected by their respective clubs for their excellent contributions to the local community and charity organizations during the 2024-25 season.
From this list of finalists, representatives of IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2024-25 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's Annual Man of the Year Award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 after a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League matches with the Philadelphia Flyers.
This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty Ahl Man of the Year Awards are:
Chase WoutersAbbotsford Canucks (3rd career selection)
James HamblinBakersfield Condors (1st)
Donovan SebrangoBelleville Senators (1st)
Fence fulpBridport Islanders (1st)
Lucas CionaCalgary Wranglers (1st)
Ben SteevesCharlotte Checkers (1st)
Dominic FrancoChicago Wolves (3rd)
Cole ClaytonCleveland Monsters (1st)
You NelsonCoachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
Jayson canColorado Eagles (1st)
Josiah DidierGrand Rapids Griffins (3rd)
Nathan SUSCESEHartford Wolf Pack (1st)
Mason GertsenHenderson Silver Knights (3rd)
Jake MassieHershey Bears (2nd)
Brendan GaunceIowa Wild (2nd)
Lucas performedLaval Rocket (3rd)
Hunter McDonaldLehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)
TyEL BauerManitoba Moose (1st)
Kyle MarinoMilwaukee Admirals (1st)
Luke RoweOntario Reign (1st)
Came bedProvidence Bruins (1st)
Zach MetsaRochester Americans (2nd)
Drew dedicatedRockford Icehogs (1st)
Travis HoweSan Diego Gulls (2nd)
Jake FurlongSan Jose Barracuda (1st)
Drew CallinSpringfield Thunderbirds (2nd)
Max CrozierSyracuse Crunch (1st)
Curtis McKenzieTexas Stars (3rd)
Logan ShawToronto Marlies (1st)
Curtis DouglasTucson Roadrunners (1st)
Colton WhiteUtica Comets (1st)
Sam PoulinWilkes-Barre/SCRANTON Penguins (1st)
The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award from 2024-25 will be announced in the coming weeks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.coloradoeagles.com/news/detail/american-hockey-league-announces-team-winners-of-ioaamerican-specialty-ahl-man-of-the-year-awards
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Birmingham bin Strike: The Council faces Union Payment
- New research predicts how climate change will put global blood supply at risk: what can you expect in Australia
- The president of Harvards rejected Trumps' requests. Here's how the other university leaders responded to the White House
- Vance to meet Modi, Meloni during the trip to India and Italy with his USHA wife
- Jokowi plans to put the question of false diplomas in the field of law: has become slander
- The supply of an American vehicle falls in the middle of a purchase rate of fear
- The US-Chinese trade war does not scale, and has made little progress in US trade talks
- When the San Diego earthquake hit, these elephants formed a “alert circle”
- Tarar rejects the allegations to deprive the founder of the PTI of prison equipment
- Ping Pong offers symptom lighting to Parkinson's Disease Patient Patient
- Russian hairdresser Restored Claim to expand fake news BBC News
- In the United States to withdraw the troops from Syria within 2 months, Israel Media Reports-Middle East Monitor