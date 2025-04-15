



Nigerian table tennis sensation, Quadri Aruna, is determined to break his losing series against Sweden Anton Kallberg when they are confronted in Macao, China, in Macao, in Macao, in the ITTF World Cup 2025 group on 16 April. Aruna has lost their last three encounters and wants to turn the tables on the European star. Despite fighting a hamstring injury, Aruna knew a 3-1 victory over Benin Republics Abdel framework Salifou in his group opener. Aruna is now striving for revenge on Kallberg, who is just determined to maintain his winning series against the Nigerian. I will prepare. It is one match after the other. I intend to relax on Tuesday 15 April and see how things are going. I lost him in our last three meetings, but I hope to take revenge this time, Said Aruna. In response, Kallberg beat Salifou 4-0 on Tuesday to set up the last group match against Aruna and the Swedish star shared a few words. We have played quite often in recent years and know each other well. I will watch our earlier competitions and prepare myself accordingly, “ Said Kallberg. In the meantime, Egypt Hana Goda, Dina Meshref and Omar Assar are aimed at securing their spots in the knockout phase after impressive victories in their group openers. Goda will be confronted with Austriaas Sofia Polcanov, while Meshref will compete against the Chinas -Man Kuai to determine who is moving the knockout phase. In contrast to Goda, Meshref and Aruna, who won their victories on Monday, Assar started his campaign on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Cameroons Ylane Batix. He will now be confronted with South Koreas a Jaehyun in the last group match in the Galaxy Arena in Macao. All players in the tournament are very strong, so there is no easy draw. I'll have a Jaehyun tomorrow, “ Asar said after his first victory. said a relieved Assar. “He is a good player.” “I will do my rituals and fight for each point. We have played several times before and study the game to perform as well as I did today. The duo of Egypt by Mariam Alhodaby and Mohamed El-Beiali, Salifou and Batix left the tournament after their second defeat of the group on Tuesday 15 April.

