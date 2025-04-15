



US Army Capt. Matt Smith, left, world -class athlete program, competes in lightweight four rowing in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. (AP) The Olympic Games in Los Angeles from 2028 will contain baseball in Dodger Stadium in his return to the program with surfing and cricket outside the city held as part of an updated location plan that was released on Tuesday by the organizing committee. Surfing will be in Trestles Beach, a renowned collection of surf spots between North -San Diego County and Zuid -San Clemente in Orange County, about an hour's drive south of the center of Los Angeles. It used to organize a World Surfing League competition and attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year. “We have promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we are proud to share the plan that it will make it happen,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover in a statement. Cricket returns for the first time in a century to the Olympic Games in a temporary structure on the trade fair area in Pomona, about 35 miles from LA. The chairman of the Host Committee Casey Wasserman initially said that it would probably be played on the east coast, which would be better tailored to the time zone in India, the home of the largest fan base of the sport. Squash will make his Olympic debut at the Universal Studios plot, famous as the setting for films and television shows. Beach volleyball goes to Long Beach after the negotiations with the city of Santa Monica have continued. Triathlon moves from Long Beach to the famous beach of Venice on the west side of LA. Participate in the sports in Long Beach are targeted on a temporary indoor range in the Congress Center of the City. Sports climbing takes place outside in the parking lot. Already planned for Long Beach is the new event of Kustrawing and marathon swimming. Venice Beach will also be the starting location for the marathon and cycle road courses. The course layouts and finishing sites for both events will be announced later. Boxing returns to the Olympic program with preliminary competitions in the Peacock Theater opposite Crypto.com Arena, which organizes the last phases in the center of LA. Weightlifting will also be in Peacock, while artistic gymnastics and trampoline in Crypto.com will be arena. Volleyball is in Honda Center in Anaheim, about 27 miles from the center of Los Angeles. The city of Carson will organize archery in Dignity Health Sports Park after the Rugby Sevens Tournament. Shotgun Schiet party is in South El Monte, about 14 miles from the center of LA. Equestrian is planned for Santa Anita Racetrack in the suburbs of Arcadia, who organized the sport during the Games in Los Angeles in 1984. Rhythmic gymnastics will be in Galen Center on the campus of the University of South California, together with Badminton. The recreational area of ​​the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley north of the center of LA will organize 3 × 3 basketball, as well as modern pentathlon, BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Skateboarding and Skateboarding Street. The updated plan was announced after it was approved last week by the Board of Directors of the International Olympic Committee. A updated Paralympic location plan is still to be arrived.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-Paris-olympic-games

