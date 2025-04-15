



Colorado two -way star Travis Hunter told CBS Sport The fact that none of the teams he met in the weeks prior to the NFL concept played a matter of him who played both attack and defense. However, if an NFL team told him that he had to concentrate on a broad receiver or cornerback and not both would play, it would be a game for him. “It's never playing football again,” Hunter told CBS Sports. “Because I have done it all my life and I like to be on the football field. I feel that I can dominate every side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.” Editor's Picks 2 Related Hunter, expecting to be the top choices, won national honor on both sides of the ball, and as a junior last season the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Award, the BetNikoff Award, won as a top wide receiver, the Bednarik Award and Lott Impact Trophy as the most widty player of the player. Hunter played 713 Snaps on attack and 748 on defense for the Buffaloes in 2024. He was the first player since at least 1976 with at least 500 receiving yards (he had 1,152) and four interceptions in a single season, according to ESPN Research. He led the FBS in both 2023 and 2024 in Snaps, a total of 2,625 despite missing nearly five games due to an injury. Hunter, 21, does not want to delay when he reaches the next level. “I just feel very confident in myself,” he told CBS Sports, “and I got a competitive spirit that I can do what I am wearing my mind, and I feel that I can do it.” Cleveland Browns General Manger Andrew Berry, whose team comes second when the design starts on 24 April, said in the Scouting Combine in February that Hunter could play both sides, with a broad recipient the priority. “As far as Travis Hunter, Cornerback or Recipient is concerned? The answer is yes,” said Berry. “He can play both, I think that makes him special. I think that the recipient mainly first, but I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn, the fact is that he can do it at a high level.” Hunter's response to CBS Sports: “It's not up to me. If they call my name, if they mention my name, then we'll find it out, but it's not up to me. That's what they think about me now.” Field level -Media have contributed to this report.

