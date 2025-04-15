Chennai Lions Bag Fan Siqi with the highest value of RS 19.7 Lakhs-Telangana Today





In the Indian Oil Ultimate Table Tennis Auction, the Chinese Paddler fan Siqi emerged as the player with the highest value with RS 19.7 Lakhs, while DIYA Chital appeared as the highest rated Indian paddler with RS 14.1 LAKHS Updated on – April 15, 2025, 10:13 PM Hyderabad:Season 3 champions Chennai Lions made the Chinese Peddelan Siqi the player with the highest value on the Indian Oil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) auction on Tuesday, with RS 19.7 Lakhs being postponed to secure its services. With players who go under the hammer for the first time, Indias top-ranged national player DIYA Chital also came forward as the highest appreciated Indian Paddler, who returned to Dabang Delhi TTC by the right to match (RTM) card with a value of RS 14.1 LAKHS after an intense bid war. Reigning champions Goa Challengers have again drawn two -time title -winning captain Hardet Desai via RTM with a bid from RS 14 Lakhs, doubled his basic price. Season 2 winners Dabang Delhi TTC brought back Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with a successful offer of 10 Lakh -Tokens, making him the only player who stayed with the same team in all six seasons. Sreeja Akula returned to Jaipur Patriots for RS 11 Lakhs (RTM), while Ahmedabad SG Pipers invaded with a successful bid of RS 12 Lakhs tokens for Manika Batra. Young people Ankur Bhattacharjee and Payas Jain were picked up by Kolkata Thunderblades and Chennai Lions for RS 11.4 and RS 11.6 Lakhs respectively, because all eight franchises are prepared for the coming season with customized recruitment strategies. The franchise-based competition, partly promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the Aegis of the table tennis federation of India, will take place from 29 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Debutants Kolkata Thunderblades landed Adriana Diaz for RS 19.3 Lakhs and combined her with experienced Nigerian Paddler Quadri Aruna, picked at his basic price of RS. 11 Lakhs. Nineteen-year-old Ankur closed an All-Star Kolkata attack. Chennai Lions couples Siqi with former U-17 World No. 1 Payas and Kazakhstans Kirill Gerassimenko. PBG Pune Jaguars secured Spanish Aas Alvaro Robles for RS 18.1 Lakhs, making it the third highest bid of the day. Pune also used their RTM card to preserve the increasing talent Taneesha Kotecha based on Nashik. U Mumba TT invested in Toplands Talent and picked up Yashaswini Gordade for RS. 8.6 Lakhs and the bring -in of PB Abhinandh, in addition to seasoned international stars Bernadette Szocs and Lilian Bardet.

