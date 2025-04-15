Former Brown County Youth Football President accused of stealing thousands from the program





Brown County, Ohio (WKRC) A youth football program in Brown County is confronted with an uncertain future. The former president is accused of having stolen thousands of dollars. “It's a non -profit organization. We just set it up because we didn't have a program with our school here,” said Jessee Parker, football president from southern Ohio Warriors. The organization used to be known as Southern Buckeye Youth Football. The program gives children as young as the kindergarten through high school a chance to set up a helmet and record the field. Parker said that he and Lucas Rueb took over the organization in April 2024. “He was going to take care of the paperwork side and I started to take care of the boots on the floor, such as the work work,” said Parker. Parker said they have set up a bank account and that Rueb would get a bank card for him. Months passed and Parker said that never happened. He said he finally went to the bank to gain access to the bill. “It was supposed to be around $ 11,500 somewhere, and there was only $ 1,100 in it, and I had to do a double take,” said Parker. Between April and August 2024, Parker said that Rueb had made several charges on his card that were not related to the football program. That included several for a popular sports betting app. “Lumber costs, only a rent for his own bills, paying bills, bills for mobile phones,” said Parker. He said Rueb administrative leave was applied. Parker said he took over and that they ended their football season. In general, he said it was a struggle. “Unfortunately, our field was sold last year, so we don't have a field to play at the moment,” said Parker. “The whole money thing. We largely need all the new equipment.” Now Parker said that they might have to pause the program for next season. “It's terrible, I mean to look at 40 or 60 or 80 children and tell:” Sorry, you can't play, you know, we don't have a place for you, “Parker said. Last week a large jury of Brown County Rueb accused Grand Theft. He will be back in court on 9 June. Rueb has served as a firefighter at the Bethel-Tate fire brigade. Local 12 reached the department on Monday to see if he is still working there. We have not received an answer at the moment.

