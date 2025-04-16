



Chennai Lions spread 19.7 Lakh -Tokens and made the People's Republic Chinas Fan Siqi the player with the highest value at the Ultimate table tennis 2025 Auction on Tuesday. With players who go under the hammer for the first time, Indias Top Ranged National table tennis player DIYA Chitale Also emerged as the highest valued inland Paddler. She returned to Dabang Delhi TTC by the right to match (RTM) card with a value of 14.1 Lakh -Tokens after an intense bidding war. UTT used an auction model for the first time, in which teams offered a notional 50 Lakh wallet to sign six players each. In the meantime, the RTM enables a team to maintain a released player by matching the highest bid made for them in the auction. Reigning champions goa challengers have again drawn dear title -winning captain Mother Desai Via RTM with a bid of 14 Lakh -Tokens, which was double his basic price. Goa combined shadow with his significant other Krittwika Sinha Roy, together with Olympians Tiago Apolonia and Zeng Jian, as well as young people Ronit Bhanja and Sayali Wani. UTT Season 2 winners Dabang Delhi TTC brought back Sathiyan Gnanasekaran With a successful offer of 10 Lakh -Tokens, making him the only player who stayed with the same team in all six seasons. In addition to Sathiyan and DIYA, Delhi Young Talent Suhana Saini and Olympians Quek Izaac and Maria Xiao added to complete a balanced team. WTT -The Lagos 2024 winner Sreaja Akula returned to Jaipur Patriots for 11 Lakh -Tokens (RTM), while Ahmedabad SG Pipers participate in a successful bid of 12 Lakh tokens for Tweets back. Ahmedabad SG Pipers added Star Power with Manika who with her united with WTT-Star participant Chennai 2025 quarter-final Snehit Suravajula. They also brought in experienced foreign Paddlers Ricardo Walther and Giorgia Piccolin. Jaipur Patriots, on the other hand, also signed the United States Kanak Jha and the Netherlands Britt Eerland as their foreign players. Indian table tennis players Jeet Chandra, Prithha Vartikar and Yashansh Malik as well as their RTM-Pick Sreeja Akula round their six-member team. Young people Ankur Bhattacharjee and Payas Jain were picked up by Kolkata Thunderblades and Chennai Lions for 11.4 and 11.6 Lakh -Tokens respectively. Debutants Kolkata Thunderblades also landed Adriana Diaz before 19.3 Lakh -Tokens and combined her with experienced Nigerian Paddler Quadri Aruna, picked for his basic price of 11 Lakh tokens. In the meantime, PBG Pune Jaguars assured the Spanish Aas Alvaro Robles for 18.1 Lakh tokens, making it the second highest bid of the day. Pune also used their RTM card to preserve the increasing talent Taneesha Kotecha based on Nashik. U Mumba TT also invested in Toplands Talent, picked up Yashaswini Gordade for 8.6 Lakh -Tokens and brought PB Abhinandh in, in addition to seasoned international stars Bernadette Szocs and Lilian Bardet. All eight teams will play five competition matches, while the top four are eligible for the semi-final. Ultimate Table Tennis 2025, the sixth season, takes place from 29 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 Teams and Players Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manika Batra – 12 Lakh Tokens, Ricardo Walter – 11.6 Lakh tokens, Snehit Suravajula – 9.9 Lakh tokens, Giorgia Piccolin – 7 Lakh tokens, Divyansh Srivastava – 4 Lakh SivanSani Sivashani Sivashani Sivashani Sivashani Sivashani Sivashani Sivashani Chennai Lions: Fan Siqi (China) – 19.7 Lakh Tokens, Kirill Gesimnko (Kazakhstan) – 12.4 Lakh Tokens, Payas Jain – 11.6 Lakh Tokens, Sudhanshu Grover – 2 Lakh tokens, Jennifer Varghesis – 2 Lakh Tokens, Nikhtens, Nikh Tokens, 2 Lakh Tokens Pass Delhi TTC: DIYA Chital – 14.1 Lakh Tokens (RTM), Maria Xiao (Spain) – 12.6 Lakh tokens, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – 10 Lakh tokens, Quek Izaac (Singapore) – 7 Lakh Tokens, Suhana Saini – Souh – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Saha – Lakh Tokens, Sourv Saha – 2.1 Lakh Saha – 2.1 Lakh Saha – 2.1 Lakh Saha – 2.1 LAKH TOKENS. Goa Challengers TTC: Zeng Jian (Singapore) – 17.2 Lakh Tokens, Hardeet Desai – 14 lakh tokens (RTM), Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) – 7 lakh tokens, ronit bhanja – 4 lakh tokens, krittwika sinha roy – 4 lakh tokens, sayali wani – 3.7 lakh tokens, Sayali Wani – 3.7 lakh tokens, Sayali Wani – 3.7 Lakh tokens, Sayali Wani – 3.7 Lakh tokens – 3.7 Lakhsiens – 3.7 Lakhens. Jaipur Patriots: Britt Eerland (Netherlands) – 11.1 Lakh Tokens, Kanak Jha (USA) – 11 Lakh Tokens, Sreeja Akula – 11 Lakh Tokens (RTM), RTM, Jeet Chandra – Jeet Chandra – 5.7 Lakh Tokens, 5.7 Lakh Tokns, 2.4 LAKHARSHAR Lakh tokens Kolkata Thunderblades: Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) – 19.3 Lakh Tokens, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria) – 11 lacquerh tokens, Ankur Bhattacharjee – 11.4 Lakh tokens (RTM), Selena Selvakumar – 3.9 Lakh Tokens, Depit, 2 Lakh Tokens Mumba TT: Bernadette Szocs (Roemenië) – 15.3 Lakh Tokens, Lilian Bardet (Frankrijk) – 11.1 Lakh Tokens, Yashaswini Ghorpade – 8.6 Lakh Tokens, Swastika Ghosh – 7 Lakh Tokens, Akash Pal – 4 Lakh TOKENS (RTM), Abhinandh PB – 2.1 Lakh TOkens – Abhinandh PB – 2.1 Lakh tokens – Abhinandh PB – 2.1 Lakh tokens – ABHINANDH PB – 2.1 Lakh tokens, ABHINANDH PB – 2.1 LAKH TOKENS – PBG Pune Jaguars: Alvaro Robles (Spain) – 18.1 Lakh Tokens, Dina Meshref (Egypt) – 11 Lakh Tokens, Taneesh Kotecha – 4 Lakh Tokens (RTM), Aniraban Ghosh – 4 Lakh Tokens, Reth Rishya – 4 Lakh – 4 Lakh Tokens, Mudit Dan – 2.2 lakh tokens UTT Season 6 Auction: TOP buys Fan Siqi – 19.7L (Chennai Lions)

Adriana Diaz – 19.3L (Kolkata Thunder Blades)

Alvaro Robles – 18.1l (PBG Pune Jaguars)

Zeng Jian – 17.2L (Goa Challengers TTC)

Bernadette Szocs – 15.3L (U Mumba TT)

DIYA Chital – 14.1L (Dabang Delhi TTC)

Hardet Desai – 14L (Goa Challengers)

