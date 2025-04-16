Sports
Travis Hunter says he stopped playing football when he was asked to play one position
Travis Hunter is a unique talent, unlike every NFL concept, it has ever seen and is expected to be one of the first names mentioned when the first round starts on 24 April. Because Hunter turned out to be an elite on both attack and defense, while it remains a mystery in Colorado, but his skills are so obscene that it is a problem that it is a problem to have.
Hunter, however, has a very strong opinion about how he should be used as soon as he achieves the big competitions. So strong, even that he would rather stop playing football if a team thought differently.
Speaking with Garrett Podell from CBS SportsHunter said that the teams he met did not object to his desire to play both sides of the ball. But if they did, he would not play anymore.
“It will never play football again,” Hunter said in response to the idea that his future team could limit him to one side of the ball. “Because I have done it all my life and I like to be on the football field. I feel that I can dominate every side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”
It is of course a strong attitude. It seems unlikely that a team will try to call him on the potential bluff. Hunter's two -way skills are a large part of what makes him such an attractive prospect. Refuse to allow him to use those skills, would ensure a head-scratching decision if he goes into the top five picks as expected.
But the question has never been real whether Hunter will play both sides in the NFL. It's how much he will be able to. It is very stressful to spend a lot of time on both attack and defense from a mental and physical position. That was true during Hunter's days with the buffalo and will be true at the next level.
Anyway, Hunter will probably get his chance to play both sides of the ball. Whether he would follow this threat or not.
