



Taylor Wasylk Head coach of the Lindenwood hockey team for women, together with the current Commit Claudia Castellanos, conquered the gold medal on the IIHF IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship II Group A in Bytom, Poland, held from 7-13 April. Skating with the youngest team of the tournament, the Spaniards silent an expected home crowd when they dismantled Poland 4-2 in the final game showdown for the first place. With the victory, the Spanish national team earned for the first time in history increase at Division I. “What an incredible experience this year was the world championship,” said Wasylk. “We have earned silver in the last two seasons, but still went into the tournament as the underdog; so to come up with a gold medal is great. I feel extremely happy to be part of such a great group of young players, and especially happy to win the championship alongside Claudia, one of our incoming 2025s.” In general, the Spanish team went 4-0-1 and beat teams 23-6 during the tournament. Of the four wins, two were via Shutout. Castellanos is ready to become the first NCAA Division I player of Spain when she comes for the Lions next season, after impressive versions with Newark Ironbound in AAA Juniors, where she plundered 80 (28+52) points in 58 games last season. “I am very proud and excited to win the gold with Spain, we fought a lot to get it,” said Castellanos. “We not only won a world championship, we wrote history. But the most emotional thing is to get it with my future head coach of Lindenwood, Taylor Wasylk . “ During the tournament, Castellanos put six points together on three goals and three assists to join 29 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating. She is a productive scorer in international game and sets a tournament together with 11 goals and 14 points in the Women's U18 Division IB last year and helps Spain to a silver medal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lindenwoodlions.com/news/2025/4/15/womens-ice-hockey-taylor-wasylk-guides-team-spain-to-gold-medal-at-2025-iihf-iia-womens-worlds.aspx

